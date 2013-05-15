US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 at new highs again as rally keeps rolling

* Upward momentum persists, Internet shares among day's
gainers
* Deere shares drop after outlook, drags on S&P 500
* Empire State Index contracts, PPI shows weak inflation
pressure
* Dow up 0.5 pct, S&P 500 up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq up 0.4 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 15 U.S. stocks climbed on
Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new all-time highs
as the market's recent upward momentum persisted and offset some
weak economic data.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have risen for four straight
sessions, extending their gains for the year. Equities have
rallied in recent weeks as investors bet that central bank
stimulus measures will keep supporting market gains.
Such policies have helped spur advances of about 15 percent
in major indexes this year despite data showing some signs of
lackluster growth.
In the latest reads on the economy, activity in New York
state's manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in May,
falling to minus 1.43 from 3.05, below expectations for an
increase to 4. Another report showed that U.S. industrial
production fell 0.5 percent in April, more than expected.
"It's disconcerting that the data was so much lower than
what we were looking for, but there's no reason for investors to
sell," said Michael Binger, senior portfolio manager at Gradient
Investments in Minneapolis. "The main things driving the market
- the Fed, earnings, consumer confidence - are holding up, and
people put money in the market on any down day. I still see a
lot of value."
Agilent Tech was one of the S&P 500's top percentage
gainers a day after the company posted adjusted earnings that
beat expectations and doubled its stock-buyback program to $1
billion. The company also said it would cut 2 percent of its
global work force. Shares rose 4 percent to $45.73.
Tech shares also got a lift from Netflix Inc, up
3.9 percent at $243, and Yahoo Inc, up 3.7 percent at
$27.64. In contrast, Computer Sciences Corp was the S&P
500's biggest loser, dropping 10 percent to $44.39 after
reporting results.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 82.37
points, or 0.54 percent, to 15,297.62. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 10.90 points, or 0.66 percent, to 1,661.24.
The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 12.09 points, or
0.35 percent, to 3,474.70.
During the session, the Dow touched an all-time intraday
high at 15,301.34, while the S&P 500 reached a record intraday
peak at 1,661.49.
The Nasdaq hit a fresh 52-week high at 3,475.48.
Deere & Co fell 4.6 percent to $89.48 after the farm
equipment maker gave a cautious outlook, though earnings were
stronger than expected.
In other data released on Wednesday, the U.S. Producer Price
Index recorded its largest drop in three years in April, falling
a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index rose to 44 from a
downwardly revised 41 in April, according to data from the
National Association of Home Builders. The May reading was above
forecasts and closer to the 50 mark, which indicates builders
see market conditions in a more favorable light.
An improving housing market has been seen as a tailwind to
the economic recovery.
Crude oil was volatile, rebounding from a drop of
almost 2 percent to trade flat on the day. Oil has dropped for
five straight sessions, pressured by weakness in Europe, as well
as a stronger dollar and rising U.S. stockpiles.
Among energy companies, Marathon Oil fell 0.8
percent to $35.11 and Cliffs Natural Resources lost 3.1
percent to $21.46.
Macy's shot up 2.7 percent to $48.66 after the
retailer reported higher first-quarter profit and sales, and
raised its quarterly dividend 25 percent.
SunPower Corp shares surged 15.1 percent to $21.90
after the maker of solar panels and solar power plants said it
expects to post an adjusted profit for the current quarter.