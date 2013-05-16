US STOCKS-Futures flat with data on tap; Cisco jumps

* Cisco jumps after earnings, outlook
* CPI, housing starts, jobless claims data on tap
* Futures: Dow up 3 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 2 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Thursday, indicating the S&P 500 may remain
near its newest record high ahead of data on the housing and
labor markets.
* The Dow and S&P 500 hit new all-time highs
in the prior session in a broad market rally as the recent
upward momentum persisted. The gains on Wednesday pushed the
yearly rise for both indexes to more than 16 percent.
* Investors will eye a flurry of data at 8:30 a.m. (1230
GMT), including the April consumer price index, weekly initial
jobless claims and housing starts for April.
* Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.2 percent drop
in CPI, unchanged from the decrease in March, while initial
jobless claims are forecast to show a total of 330,000 new
filings compared with 323,000 in the prior week.
* Housing starts are expected to show a 973,000 annualized
rate in April versus 1,036,000 in March, with a total of 945,000
permits expected in April compared with 907,000 in March.
* Cisco Systems Inc, up 9.2 percent to $23.15 in
premarket trade, may provide a boost to indexes after the
network equipment maker posted a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit and said current-quarter revenue could increase.
* S&P 500 futures were flat and were slightly below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 3
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2 points.
* Later in the session at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank releases its April business
activity survey. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast an
April reading in the main index of 2.4 versus 1.3 in March.
* A weaker-than-expected reading for New York state's
manufacturing sector on Wednesday failed to dent the bullish
sentiment among investors.
* Tesla Motors Inc advanced 7.3 percent to $91 in
premarket trade after the electric carmaker said it aims to
raise $830 million through a stock and debt offering that will
be used to repay its U.S. Department of Energy loans with
interest. The stock has surged more than 50 percent since
posting earnings last week.
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc slumped 5.3 percent to
$4.15 before the opening bell after Goldman Sachs cut its rating
on the stock to "sell."
* Weak earnings from Zurich Insurance Group kept a lid on
European shares, with more gains expected in a market that
yield-hungry investors have already driven to multi-year highs.
* Most stock markets in Asia edged up after solid growth
data from Japan improved sentiment, although Tokyo's Nikkei
lagged.