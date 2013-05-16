US STOCKS-Wall St to dip at open after data, Wal-Mart results

* Cisco jumps after earnings, outlook
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. stocks were poised for a
slightly lower open on Thursday, indicating the Dow and S&P 500
may ease from their most recent record highs after
softer-than-expected data on the housing and labor markets.
Labor Department data showed weekly initial jobless claims
jumped by 32,000 to a seasonally adjusted 360,000, the biggest
jump since November and above expectations for claims of
330,000.
In addition, housing starts fell 16.5 percent last month to
a 853,000-unit annual rate, below analysts' expectations of a
945,000-unit rate, although applications to build new homes rose
14.3 percent from a month earlier to an annual rate of 1.017
million.
But the Consumer Price Index slipped 0.4 percent, the
biggest decline since December 2008, versus expectations calling
for a 0.2 percent decline, indicating inflation pressure remains
tame and giving the U.S. Federal Reserve the latitude to
maintain its current monetary policy.
Data showing a modestly growing economy has increased
investor confidence the Federal Reserve will keep stimulus
measures in place, helping push yearly gains for both the Dow
and S&P 500 indexes to more than 16 percent.
"Everyone is waiting for some sort of pullback and we
haven't had one in a very long time, when the momentum is
stronger we don't see a larger pullback that people are
expecting," said Amy Magnotta, Portfolio Manager and Senior
Investment Analyst at Brinker Capital in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.
"Even when we have gotten worse data, the market has turned
around, so today could go either way."
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer
and a barometer of consumer spending, fell 2 percent to $78.28
in premarket trade after posting a quarterly profit that missed
Wall Street expectations, with sales down 1.4 percent at U.S.
stores open at least a year.
But Cisco Systems Inc climbed 12.3 percent to
$23.86 in premarket trade, may boost indexes after the network
equipment maker posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit
and said current-quarter revenue could increase.
S&P 500 futures lost 2.1 and were slightly below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dipped 8
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4 points.
Later in the session at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the Philadelphia
Federal Reserve Bank releases its April business activity
survey. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast an April reading
in the main index of 2.4 versus 1.3 in March.
A weaker-than-expected reading for New York state's
manufacturing sector on Wednesday failed to dent the bullish
sentiment among investors.
Tesla Motors Inc surged 10.7 percent to $93.90 in
premarket trade after the electric carmaker said it aims to
raise $830 million through a stock and debt offering that will
be used to repay its U.S. Department of Energy loans with
interest. The stock has surged more than 50 percent since
posting earnings last week.
Berkshire Hathaway B-class shares slipped 0.2
percent to $112.59 before the opening bell after Standard &
Poor's downgraded the company's counterparty rating to "AA" from
"AA+" with a negative outlook.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc slumped 7.1 percent to
$4.07 in premarket after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the
stock to "sell."