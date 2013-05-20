US STOCKS-Wall St hovers near record levels as investors hesitate to jump in

* U.S. Fed has right monetary accommodation in place: Fed's
Evans
* Dow, S&P briefly hits new session highs
* Yahoo's board approves $1.1 bln Tumblr acquisition
* Indexes: Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P off 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, May 20 U.S. stocks slipped by
afternoon trade on Monday as indexes struggled to break above
their record levels with investors hesitant to rush into the
market.
Trading was choppy, seesawing between modest gains and
losses. Investors were eyeing comments from Chicago Federal
Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, who said the Fed has the
appropriate level of monetary accommodation in place, allowing
the economy to reach "escape velocity" next year.
Earlier, the Dow climbed to an all-time intraday high at
15,391.84, while the S&P 500 edged up to a new intraday record
high at 1,672.84. Both major indexes are up about 17 percent for
the year so far. The S&P 500 is up more than 1,000 points from
March 2009 lows.
Analysts say various benchmarks are battling key levels,
which could hint at a bout of profit-taking on the horizon.
"Various benchmarks are taking aim at both round-number
levels and round-number percentage gains above their respective
2009 lows. This may inspire profit-taking or, at least,
hesitancy among the bulls," said Todd Salamone, director of
research at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.57
points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,325.83. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.24 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,664.23.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.16 points, or 0.26
percent, at 3,489.80.
The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 finished Friday at fresh
record highs and the Nasdaq Composite is at its highest since
late 2000. A light economic and earnings calendar could leave
the market vulnerable for a pullback, but those have been
shallow and short-lived as investors take any weakness as a new
chance to increase long positions.
Deals, including Yahoo's $1.1 billion bid for Tumblr,
indicate that companies continue to search for growth through
acquisitions, a bullish sign for stocks. Yahoo was up
0.6 percent at $26.67.
Actavis rose 1.7 percent to $127.66 after the
company said it will acquire Warner Chilcott Plc in a
stock-for-stock transaction valued at $5 billion. Warner
Chilcott gained 2.9 percent to $19.77.
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold and Plains
Exploration & Production said they would pay
shareholders more in dividends if they approved Freeport's
roughly $6 billion takeover offer for Plains. Plains shares
jumped 7.3 percent to $48.85, while Freeport gained 0.7 percent
to $32.90, reversing an earlier decline.
Investors will get more comments from the Fed when Chairman
Ben Bernanke's testifies before Congress on Wednesday.
The beginning of the end of the Fed's massive bond-buying
program, which has given strong support to stock gains, might
come sooner than many investors think if recent gains in the
U.S. labor market hold.
The Fed will also release minutes from its most recent
policy-setting meeting on Wednesday, which will be parsed for
signs of the direction of monetary stimulus.