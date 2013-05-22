US STOCKS-Wall St to rise at open, Bernanke eyed

* Saks rallies on report it could sell itself
* Bernanke seen hitting dovish note in testimony
* Futures up: Dow 18 pts, S&P 3.6 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. stocks were set to rise at
the open on Wednesday, ahead of highly anticipated testimony in
Congress by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the economy
and monetary policy.
Bernanke is expected to strike a dovish tone when he
addresses a congressional committee at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT). Earlier on Wednesday, influential New York Fed President
William Dudley reinforced his own remarks from Tuesday, when he
damped speculation that the U.S. central bank was preparing to
reduce its monetary stimulus.
"A break from past statements, of course, will have a big
impact on the market, but I think (Bernanke's speech) will be
more of the same," said Rick Meckler, president of investment
firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Fed's ultra loose monetary policy is one of the main
forces behind a rally in U.S. equities that has taken the S&P
500 and Dow industrials to record highs. Dudley's remarks
Tuesday boosted U.S. stocks in afternoon trading.
"We are at a point where there isn't really anything more
the Fed could do for stocks," said Meckler, adding that market
participants will be looking for clues as to how the Fed plans
to handle the eventual winding down of its stimulus program.
S&P 500 futures rose 3.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 18
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10 points.
Pfizer shares gained 2.1 percent in premarket
trading after the giant drug maker said it would unwind its
remaining stake in animal health business Zoetis.
Shares of luxury department store chain Saks Inc
jumped 18 percent in premarket trading after the New York Post,
citing a source briefed on the matter, reported that Saks had
hired Goldman Sachs to explore strategic alternatives
that included a possible sale.
Lowe's Cos shares fell 1.1 percent in premarket
trading after the second-largest home improvement chain reported
a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by
colder-than-usual weather at the start of the spring and strong
competition from larger rival Home Depot.
Target Corp also cited unseasonably cold weather as
it reported a 0.6 percent decline in first-quarter sales at U.S.
stores open at least a year. Target cut its full-year profit
forecast and its shares fell 2.2 percent in premarket trading.
Toll Brothers shares rose 5.3 percent premarket
after the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder posted a 46 percent
rise in quarterly profit, suggesting the housing recovery is
picking up pace across the industry.