US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as concern eases over Fed tapering

By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central
bank needed to see further signs of traction in the economy
before it tapered its stimulus efforts.
The head of the central bank said the Fed's monetary
stimulus was helping the economy recover, but emphasized the
high costs of unemployment and inflation that continues to run
below the Fed's target. The testimony before a Congressional
panel helped boost indexes by as much as 1 percent.
But markets came off their highs by midday as Bernanke said
the Fed could "take a step down in our pace of (bond) purchases"
in the next few committee meetings if the job market continues
to improve.
The market had a hawkish bend ahead of Bernanke's speech and
cheered when the Fed chief's comments appeared dovish, according
to Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New
York.
"His prepared comments were as dovish as the market was
expecting," Hogan said. "Then the market settled into the fact
there was no new news."
The Fed is currently buying $85 billion a month in bonds as
part of its efforts to boost the economy. The ultra loose
monetary policy is one of the main forces behind a rally in U.S.
equities that has helped the S&P 500 and Dow industrials gain
about 18 percent so far this year.
But investors are turning their attention to when the Fed
might alter or halt its bond-buying program and will parse the
minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting, due at 2:00
p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 102.52
points, or 0.67 percent, to 15,490.10. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 10.07 points, or 0.60 percent, to 1,679.23.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.53 points, or 0.44
percent, at 3,517.65.
Adding to the bullish tone, data showed U.S. home resales
rose in April to the highest in nearly 3-1/2 years as surging
prices lured sellers back into market, which should support the
housing sector and the overall economic recovery.
Health stocks led the S&P 500 higher, with Pfizer
shares up 3.2 percent to $29.69 after the giant drug maker said
it would unwind its remaining stake in animal health business
Zoetis.
Bristol-Myers Squibb jumped 6.6 percent to $46.98
after a Citi note highlighted excitement surrounding so-called
immunotherapy, in the wake of positive results from clinical
trials conducted by companies such as Bristol-Myers and Roche
Holding.
Shares of luxury department store chain Saks Inc
jumped 13.8 percent to $15.55 after the New York Post, citing a
source briefed on the matter, reported that Saks had hired
Goldman Sachs to explore strategic alternatives that
included a possible sale.
Target Corp cited unseasonably cold weather as it
reported a 0.6 percent decline in first-quarter sales at U.S.
stores open at least a year. Target cut its full-year profit
forecast and its shares slid 3.7 percent to $68.65.
Toll Brothers shares rose 7.6 percent to $38.75
after the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder posted a 46 percent
rise in quarterly profit, suggesting the housing recovery is
picking up pace across the industry.