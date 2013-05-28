US STOCKS-Futures gain after central bank comments

* Bank of Japan and ECB reaffirm stimulus programs
* S&P's 14-day moving average seen as key level
* Tiffany reports strong sales, Abercrombie cuts outlook
* Data on consumer confidence, home prices on tap
* Futures up: Dow 104 pts, S&P 12.6 pts, Nasdaq 27.50 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 28 U.S. stock index futures were
higher on Tuesday as supportive comments from central banks
around the world reassured investors that monetary policies
designed to support the global economy would remain in place.
Equities have been closely tethered to monetary policy, with
major U.S. indexes last week posting their first negative week
since mid-April on lingering concerns that the Federal Reserve
may scale back its stimulus measures sooner than expected.
Both the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank
reaffirmed that their policies would remain in place. On Monday,
when U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday, ECB
Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said the policy would stay
as long as necessary. On Tuesday, BOJ board member Ryuzo Miyao
said it was vital to keep long- and short-term interest rates
stable.
Monetary stimulus from central banks has been a major
contributor to Wall Street's gains this year, lifting the S&P
500 more than 15 percent. Analysts have also cited earnings
growth and relatively cheap valuations as reasons investors have
used any market decline as a buying opportunity, helping lift
both the S&P and Dow to a series of new highs.
"Whenever the Fed starts slowing its stimulus, that will
have an impact on markets, but there's enough strength out of
retail and housing that we can sustain our gains, especially
with Japan making it very clear what its policy will be," said
Tad Hill, chief executive of Freedom Financial Group in
Birmingham, Alabama.
Cyclical sectors, which are closely tied to the pace of
economic growth, are likely to advance on any sign of continued
supportive policies. Bank of America rose 1.7 percent to
$13.46 in premarket trading while Citigroup Inc was up 1.8
percent at $51.45.
S&P 500 futures rose 12.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 104
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 27.50 points.
Investors will be watching the S&P's 14-day moving average
of 1,647.91. On Friday, the benchmark index briefly fell below
that level though it subsequently rebounded and closed above it.
If the index remains below that level for a protracted period,
it could portend waning momentum.
In the latest economic data, home prices are seen having
risen 1 percent in March, according to the latest S&P/Case
Shiller data, which is due at 9 a.m (1300 GMT). The Conference
Board's consumer confidence index for May is seen coming in at
71, up from 68.1 in the previous month. The consumer confidence
data is due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT)
"The confidence data will be very important as a lot of data
prior to this has been mixed, with housing strong but
manufacturing soft," said Hill.
Luxury retailer Tiffany & Co on Tuesday reported
adjusted earnings and sales that beat expectations.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co late Friday reported a drop
in first-quarter same-store sales that was steeper than expected
and cut its full-year profit view.
With 486 S&P companies having reported, 66 percent have
topped earnings expectations, about even with the 67 percent
beat rate over the past four quarters. Only 46 percent of
companies have beaten on revenue, lower than the 52 percent rate
over the past four quarters.