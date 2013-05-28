US STOCKS-Wall St climbs 1 percent on central bank comments

* Bank of Japan and ECB reaffirm stimulus programs
* Tiffany shares rally after strong results
* Home prices up more than expected: Case/Shiller
* Indexes up: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1.2 pct, Nasdaq 1.4 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 28 U.S. stocks rallied more than 1
percent on Tuesday as supportive comments from central banks
around the world reassured investors that monetary policies
designed to support the global economy would remain in place.
Equities have been closely tethered to monetary policy, with
major U.S. indexes last week posting their first negative week
since mid-April on lingering concerns that the Federal Reserve
may scale back its stimulus measures sooner than expected.
Both the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank
reaffirmed that their policies would remain in place. On Monday,
when U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday, ECB
Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said the policy would stay
as long as necessary. On Tuesday, BOJ board member Ryuzo Miyao
said it was vital to keep long- and short-term interest rates
stable.
"Investors want to make sure that everyone is in the same
boat, since monetary policy has been the mother's milk of the
rally so far this year and there was some concern that policy
would be changed or amended," said Paul Nolte, managing director
at Dearborn Partners in Chicago.
Monetary stimulus has contributed to Wall Street's gains
this year, with the S&P 500 up almost 17 percent. Analysts have
also cited earnings growth and relatively cheap valuations as
reasons investors have used any market decline as a buying
opportunity, helping lift both the S&P and Dow to a series of
new highs.
Cyclical sectors, closely tied to the pace of economic
growth, are likely to advance on any sign of continued
supportive policies. Bank of America rose 1.6 percent to
$13.45 while Citigroup Inc was up 2.2 percent at $51.61.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 170.22
points, or 1.11 percent, at 15,473.32. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 20.02 points, or 1.21 percent, at 1,669.62.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 46.86 points, or 1.35
percent, at 3,506.00.
Investors will be watching the S&P's 14-day moving average
of 1,647.91. On Friday, the benchmark index briefly fell below
that level though it subsequently rebounded and closed above it.
If the index remains below that level for a protracted period,
it could portend waning momentum.
In the latest economic data, consumer confidence jumped far
more than expected in May, climbing to 76.2 from a revised 69 in
the previous month. Analysts were looking for a reading of 71.
Home prices rose 1.1 percent in March, according to the
latest S&P/Case Shiller data. Analysts were looking for a rise
of 1 percent.
Luxury retailer Tiffany & Co reported adjusted
earnings and sales that beat expectations, sending shares up 4.8
percent to $79.81, the biggest percentage gainer on the S&P.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co late Friday reported a
wider-than-expected quarterly loss, though the loss narrowed
from the previous year. Shares rose 1.4 percent to $50.80.
With 486 S&P companies having reported, 66 percent have
topped earnings expectations, about even with the 67 percent
beat rate over the past four quarters. Only 46 percent of
companies have beaten on revenue, lower than the 52 percent rate
over the past four quarters.
Omthera Pharmaceuticals soared 96 percent to $13.27
after AstraZeneca agreed to buy the company for
$443 million. U.S. shares of Astra gained 2.4 percent to $53.42.