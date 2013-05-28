US STOCKS-Wall St advances on central bank comments, data supports

* Bank of Japan and ECB reaffirm stimulus programs
* U.S. consumer confidence in May strongest in over 5 years
in May
* Tiffany shares rally after strong results
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 28 U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday
in the wake of their first three-day losing streak of the year,
after central banks reassured investors that they will keep
policies designed to foster global growth.
Consumer confidence was the strongest in May in over five
years, while home prices accelerated in March by the most in
nearly seven years. The reports suggested resilience for an
economy despite the pinch of belt-tightening from automatic cuts
in federal spending.
Equity investors have been very attuned to monetary policy,
with major U.S. stock indexes last week posting their first
negative week since mid-April on lingering concerns that the
Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus measures sooner than
expected.
But the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank
reaffirmed that their accommodative policies would remain in
place, helping indexes recover from the prior week's decline.
On Monday, when U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial
Day holiday, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said the
policy would stay as long as necessary. On Tuesday, BOJ board
member Ryuzo Miyao said it was vital to keep long- and
short-term interest rates stable.
"What central banks are doing is they are saying, 'don't
take risk off because we are there to support the markets,'"
said Andrew Slimmon, managing director of global investment
solutions at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Chicago.
"Right now good news is good news for equities and bad news
is good news for equities."
Monetary stimulus has contributed to Wall Street's gains
this year, with the S&P 500 up more than 16 percent. Analysts
have also cited earnings growth and relatively cheap valuations
as reasons that investors have used any decline as a buying
opportunity, helping drive both the Dow and the S&P 500 to a
series of record highs.
Cyclical sectors, closely tied to the pace of economic
growth, are likely to advance on any sign of continued
supportive policies. Bank of America rose 0.7 percent to
$13.33 while Citigroup Inc gained 1.2 percent at $51.14.
The KBW Bank index advanced 1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 92.39 points,
or 0.60 percent, to 15,395.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 7.80 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,657.40. The
Nasdaq Composite Index rose 21.59 points, or 0.62
percent, to 3,480.73.
Luxury retailer Tiffany & Co reported adjusted
earnings and sales that beat expectations, sending shares up 3.8
percent to $79.13. Tiffany was one of the S&P 500's best
performers.
Discount brokers such as E*Trade Financial Corp and
Charles Schwab Corp, which are sensitive to interest
rates, advanced as U.S. Treasuries yields climbed to their
highest levels in over a year. Shares of E*Trade rose 3.5
percent to $11.71 and Charles Schwab climbed 3 percent to
$19.74.
Omthera Pharmaceuticals doubled to $13.54 after
AstraZeneca agreed to buy the company for $443
million. U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca gained 1.5 percent to
$52.96.