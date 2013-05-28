US STOCKS-Dow ends at record as central banks reassure Wall St

* Bank of Japan and ECB reaffirm stimulus programs
* U.S. consumer confidence in May strongest in over 5 years
* Tiffany shares rally after strong results
* Dow up 0.7 pct, S&P 500 up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.9 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 28 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
with the Dow closing at yet another record high, in the wake of
Wall Street's first three-day losing streak of the year, after
central banks reassured investors that they will keep policies
designed to foster global growth.
Consumer confidence was the strongest in May in over five
years, while home prices accelerated in March by the most in
nearly seven years. The reports showed the U.S. economy's
resilience despite the pinch of belt-tightening from automatic
cuts in federal spending.
Equity investors have been very attuned to monetary policy,
with the major U.S. stock indexes last week posting their first
negative week since mid-April on lingering concerns that the
Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus measures sooner than
expected.
Those concerns were eased after the Bank of Japan and the
European Central Bank reaffirmed that their accommodative
policies would remain in place, helping indexes recover from
last week's decline.
On Monday, when U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial
Day holiday, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said the
policy would stay as long as necessary. On Tuesday, BOJ board
member Ryuzo Miyao said it was vital to keep long- and
short-term interest rates stable.
But even with the reassurance, speculation persisted that a
tapering of the Fed's bond-buying plan could be on the horizon,
sending U.S. Treasury debt yields to their highest levels in
over a year and pulling equities back from their session highs.
"It doesn't seem that we are in the environment that
produces a 35 percent-plus year at this point," said Bryan
Novak, director of trading at Astor Asset Management in Chicago.
"So you have rates starting to jump up at the same point as
you have a little bit of concern over some other economic
activity at the same time. It makes for a little bit of
uneasiness."
Monetary stimulus has contributed to Wall Street's gains
this year, with the S&P 500 up nearly 17 percent. Analysts have
also cited earnings growth and relatively cheap valuations as
reasons that investors have used any decline as a buying
opportunity, helping drive both the Dow and the S&P 500 to a
series of record highs.
Cyclical sectors, closely tied to the pace of economic
growth, are likely to advance on any sign of continued
supportive policies. Bank of America rose 0.8 percent to
$13.35 while Citigroup Inc gained 2.5 percent at $51.79.
The KBW Bank index advanced 1.3 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 106.29
points, or 0.69 percent, to a record 15,409.39 at the close. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 10.46 points, or 0.63
percent, to finish at 1,660.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rose 29.74 points, or 0.86 percent, to end at 3,488.89.
Luxury retailer Tiffany & Co reported adjusted
earnings and sales that beat expectations, pushing its stock up
4 percent to $79.22. Tiffany was one of the S&P 500's best
performers.
Discount brokers such as E*Trade Financial Corp and
Charles Schwab Corp, which are sensitive to interest
rates, advanced as U.S. Treasuries yields climbed to their
highest levels in over a year. Shares of E*Trade rose 4 percent
to $11.76 and Charles Schwab climbed 3.2 percent to $19.77.
The price of Omthera Pharmaceuticals shares nearly
doubled to $13.51 after AstraZeneca agreed to
buy the company for $443 million. U.S.-listed shares of
AstraZeneca gained 1.6 percent to $53.01.
Fannie Mae was among the most actively traded, as
the stock jumped 37.4 percent to $4.08 with over 131 million
shares traded.
Volume was modest with about 6.25 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE MKT and Nasdaq, slightly below
the daily average of about 6.4 billion.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
ratio of about 18 to 13, while on the Nasdaq, nearly nine stocks
rose for every four that fell.