US STOCKS-Wall Street falls on Fed stimulus program uncertainty

By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 29 U.S. stocks fell from record
levels on Wednesday as investors continued to question the
longevity of the Federal Reserve's stimulus program.
Supportive monetary policies from central banks around the
world have lifted equity markets this year, with the S&P 500 up
almost 16 percent. On Tuesday, stocks soared and the Dow closed
at a record high after the Bank of Japan and European Central
Bank reassured investors that policies designed to boost
economic growth would stay in place.
Last week, indexes fell on concerns that the program may be
scaled back sooner than expected, and strong economic data on
Tuesday stirred speculation that the Fed may begin tapering off
its program soon. The concerns sent U.S. Treasury debt yields
to their highest levels in over a year and pulled
equities back from session highs.
"(Tuesday) was the first time we saw rates spike on concerns
about the Fed tapering, and if that spreads, it will have
negative ramifications for the rest of the market," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
While strong corporate earnings have also contributed to the
equity market's surge in 2013, central bank stimulus has pushed
investors to add to positions on market declines, limiting
extended selloffs. Any change to the stimulus program may prompt
a round of profit taking.
"There's still a question about how much we can grow without
stimulus, and what will happen to the market when rates go up,"
Sarhan said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 96.15
points, or 0.62 percent, at 15,313.24. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.24 points, or 0.62 percent, at
1,649.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.15
points, or 0.52 percent, at 3,470.74.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
2/32, with the yield at 2.1599 percent.
Cyclical companies, closely tied to the pace of economic
growth, have been volatile on uncertainty over the Fed's
stimulus measures. U.S. Steel Corp fell 1.6 percent to
$12.20 and Cliffs Natural Resources lost 2.4 percent to
$19.60.
In company news, Smithfield Foods surged 24 percent
to $32.30 after China's Shuanghui Group agreed to buy the
company for $34 a share.
SLM Corp jumped 11 percent to $25.51 as the S&P's
biggest percentage gainer after the student loan provider said
it would split the company into two publicly traded entities and
named John Remondi its chief executive officer.
Trina Solar Ltd slumped 9.6 percent to $6.19 after
the company reported its seventh straight quarterly loss.
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said late
Wednesday he expected the tech giant to release "several more
game changers," hinting that wearable computers could be among
them. Shares edged 0.6 percent higher to $444.20.