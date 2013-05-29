US STOCKS-Wall St falls, led lower by high dividend-paying shares

* Telecoms, utilities, other defensive stocks lead decline
* Smithfield shares soar on Chinese firm's acquisition
* Indexes off: Dow 0.6 pct; S&P 0.6 pct; Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 29 U.S. stocks retreated from
record levels on Wednesday, led lower by high-yielding dividend
stocks as investors speculated on when the U.S. Federal Reserve
might begin easing its stimulus of the economy.
Consumer staples, healthcare, telecommunications and
utilities shares, S&P 500 sectors that include many high
dividend-paying stocks, were all down more than 1 percent.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson, down 2.1 percent at $85.78,
led declines on the index.
"The recent rise in interest rates on the 10-year bond over
the past few sessions has finally caught up with some of this
year's market leaders," said Michael Sheldon, chief market
strategist for RDM Financial in Westport, Connecticut, adding
that investors were cashing in profits.
The defensive sectors have led gains as investors favored
high-dividend stocks over fixed-income securities in a low
interest rate environment.
Benchmark Treasury yields, which hit 2.235 percent, the
highest in more than a year, gained after Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke said last week the U.S. central bank may slow its
bond-buying program if data shows the economy is getting
stronger.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac each were
down more than 30 percent in heavy volume, reversing sharp early
gains. Shares of Fannie Mae were last down 30.6 percent at
$2.83, while shares of Freddie Mac were last down 30.9 percent
at $2.60.
Fund manager Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Capital Management
is making a big bet on preferred shares of Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, CNBC reported. Until Wednesday's pullback, shares
of the companies had risen for seven straight days.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 93.12
points, or 0.60 percent, at 15,316.27. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.33 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,650.73.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.71 points, or
0.42 percent, at 3,474.18.
The S&P telecoms sector index lost 1.3 percent and
utilities sector index fell 1.4 percent.
Loose monetary policies by central banks around the world
have lifted equity markets, with the S&P 500 up more than 15
percent this year. On Tuesday, stocks soared and the Dow closed
at a record high after the Bank of Japan and European Central
Bank reassured investors that policies designed to boost
economic growth would stay in place.
Any change to the stimulus program may prompt a round of
profit taking.
In company news, Smithfield Foods surged 29.3
percent to $33.58 after China's Shuanghui Group agreed to buy
the company for $34 a share.
SLM Corp rose 2 percent to $23.44 after the student
loan provider said it would split the company into two publicly
traded entities and named John Remondi its chief executive
officer.
Trina Solar Ltd slumped 11 percent to $6.06 after
reporting its seventh straight quarterly loss.