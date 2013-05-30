US STOCKS-Futures flat after selloff, ahead of data

* Jobless claims, preliminary Q1 GDP data on tap
* Strong growth may spur fears of Fed tapering
* Bond yields to stay in focus after recent spike
* Dow down 2 pts, S&P up 2.9 pts, Nasdaq up 2.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Thursday as investors paused following a
recent bout of volatility and ahead of key data on the economy.
* Shares tumbled on Wednesday as gains in U.S. Treasury bond
yields hit their highest level in more than a year, pressuring
stocks that pay high dividends.
* The spread between the S&P 500 dividend yield and the
10-year U.S. Treasury note's yield is at its narrowest in about
a year. The S&P 500 dividend yield was about 2.39 percent near
Wednesday's close.
* The rise in yields came on concerns that the Federal
Reserve would curb its bond-buying program sooner than most
people expected. However, shares advanced on Tuesday following
reassurances from central banks abroad that their programs would
not be curtailed.
* The Fed is expected to make decisions on its policy based
on economic conditions, placing a higher premium on Thursday's
economic data. A preliminary read on GDP is seen showing
expansion of 2.5 percent in the first quarter, even with the
previous quarter.
* Separately, initial jobless claims are seen holding steady
at 340,000 in the latest week. Both data points are due at 8:30
a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), and while weak reads could raise fears
about the pace of economic growth, strong data may be
interpreted as hastening an end to the Fed's stimulus.
* S&P 500 futures rose 2.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 2
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2.5 points.
* Loose monetary policies by central banks around the world
have lifted stock markets, driving both the Dow and the S&P 500
to record highs this year. The S&P 500 is up 15.6 percent from
its close at the end of 2012.
* Defensive stocks have been among the leaders this year as
investors favored high-dividend stocks over fixed-income
securities in a low interest-rate environment. While signs that
the Fed may begin tapering its stimulus is expected to hit
cyclical shares - groups tied to the pace of economic growth,
like energy and financials - further rises in Treasury yields
are expected to continue weighing on defensive names.
* In company news, Costco Wholesale Corp reported
third-quarter earnings that beat expectations by a penny, though
sales were below forecasts.
* Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc reported a
drop in second-quarter earnings and revenue as a fall in
commodity prices pushed miners to cut capital spending.
* The Food and Drug Administration approved two new
GlaxoSmithKline drugs for treating advanced
melanoma.