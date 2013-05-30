US STOCKS-Futures tick up after selloff, ahead of data

* Jobless claims, preliminary Q1 GDP data on tap
* Strong growth may spur fears of Fed tapering
* Bond yields to stay in focus after recent spike
* Futures up: Dow 48 pts, S&P 5.7 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stock index futures were
modestly higher on Thursday, following a decline in the previous
session and ahead of key data on the economy.
Shares tumbled on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury bond yields
rose to their highest level in more than a year, pressuring
stocks that pay high dividends.
The rise in yields came on concerns that the Federal Reserve
would curb its bond-buying program sooner than most people
expected. However, shares advanced on Tuesday following
reassurances from central banks abroad that their programs would
not be curtailed.
The Fed is expected to make decisions on its policy based on
economic conditions, placing a higher premium on Thursday's
economic data. A preliminary read on GDP is seen showing
expansion of 2.5 percent in the first quarter, even with the
previous quarter.
Separately, initial jobless claims are seen holding steady
at 340,000 in the latest week. Both data points are due at 8:30
a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
"Markets should be able to hold firm unless things are
drastically weak, with claims north of 360,000," said John
Brady, managing director at R.J. O'Brien & Associates in
Chicago. "However, even then the S&P should be able to find
support at 1,645."
S&P 500 futures rose 5.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 48
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 11 points.
Loose monetary policies by central banks around the world
have lifted stock markets, driving both the Dow and the S&P 500
to record highs this year. The S&P 500 is up 15.6 percent from
its close at the end of 2012.
Defensive stocks have been among the leaders this year as
investors favor high-dividend stocks over fixed-income
securities in a low interest-rate environment.
While signs that the Fed may begin tapering its stimulus is
expected to hit cyclical shares - groups tied to the pace of
economic growth, like energy and financials - further rises in
Treasury yields are expected to weigh on defensive names.
"Equities are still seen as cheap compared to Treasuries,
but that trade isn't as aggressive as it used to be," said
Brady.
In company news, Costco Wholesale Corp reported
third-quarter earnings that beat expectations by a penny, though
sales were below forecasts.
Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc reported a
drop in second-quarter earnings and revenue as a fall in
commodity prices pushed miners to cut capital spending.
EMC Corp shares rose 2.5 percent to $24.25 in
premarket trading after instituting a quarterly dividend and
increasing its stock buyback program to $6 billion from $1
billion.
General Mills fell 2 percent to $47.21 after giving
an outlook.
The Food and Drug Administration approved two new
GlaxoSmithKline drugs for treating advanced
melanoma.