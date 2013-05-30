US STOCKS-Wall St rises on optimism Fed stimulus policy safe

* Jobless claims unexpectedly rise in latest week
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks rebounded on
Thursday on tepid economic data that eased concerns the U.S.
Federal Reserve would begin to gradually decrease its policies
to stimulate growth.
The Dow industrials erased almost all of the previous
session's losses, the average's biggest decline in three weeks.
Stocks have been volatile and closely tied to changing views
of the fate of central bank policy. Shares tumbled on Wednesday
on concerns the Fed would curb its bond-buying because of signs
the economy was strengthening.
At the same time, U.S. Treasury bond yields rose to the
highest level in 13 months.
"It won't be until around September before we really hear
about possible changes in Fed (policy), but the market is
volatile because at these levels, profit-taking is part of a
hedging method to protect against possible downsides," said
Randy Frederick, director of trading and derivatives at Charles
Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"After the profit-taking, the market moves right back up
because it's a great buying opportunity, like today."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.48 points,
or 0.59 percent, at 15,393.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 12.92 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,661.28. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.42 points, or 1.02
percent, at 3,502.94.
Data showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly rose in the latest week while the government's
latest reading on first-quarter gross domestic product came in
slightly below forecasts.
Loose monetary policies by central banks around the world
have helped drive both the Dow and the S&P 500 to record highs.
The S&P 500 is up more than 16 percent this year so far.
Pending home sales rose 0.3 percent in April to the highest
since April 2010, but analysts had expected a 1.1 percent rise.
In company news, Costco Wholesale Corp, the largest
U.S. warehouse club chain, reported third-quarter earnings that
beat expectations by a penny, though sales were below forecasts.
Shares edged up 0.1 percent to $112.84.
Semiconductors were higher after chipmaker Avago
Technologies forecast current-quarter revenue largely
above expectations. Avago shares jumped 10 percent to $37.90
while the PHLX semiconductor index climbed 1.9 percent.
NV Energy Inc surged 22.3 percent to $23.58 after a
unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to buy
the electric utility for $5.6 billion. Berkshire class B shares
rose 1.5 percent to $114.74.
Shares of EMC Corp, the data storage equipment
makers, rose 5 percent to $24.86 after instituting a quarterly
dividend and increasing its stock buyback program to $6 billion
from $1 billion.