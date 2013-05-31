US STOCKS-Futures lower, but on track for seventh month of gains

* S&P 500 on track for seventh straight month of gains
* Shares remain tightly tethered to central bank policy
* Avago gives strong outlook, could lift chipmakers
* Futures down: Dow 75 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 18 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Friday as investors took profits following a recent
rally, though they remained on track to close out a seventh
straight month of gains.
* Equities have been strong this year, with the S&P 500
jumping 3.6 percent in May and 16 percent in the year to date,
taking it repeatedly to record highs. Over the past seven
months, the index has gained 17 percent.
* The gains have largely come on supportive monetary
policies from central banks around the world, which has helped
Wall Street avoid the adage of "sell in May, go away," which
refers to a historical trend of weakness in the month. The S&P
fell 6.3 percent in May 2012.
* Despite the gains, shares have been volatile over the past
few weeks on uncertainty over when the stimulus programs will be
scaled back or stopped.
* S&P 500 futures fell 8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slid 75
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 18 points.
* For the week, the Dow is up 0.1 percent, the S&P is up 0.3
percent and the Nasdaq is up 0.9 percent.
* Semiconductor stocks will be in focus a day after Avago
Technologies Ltd forecast third-quarter revenue that
was largely above expectations, citing a revival of demand from
a large customer.
* On the downside, Palo Alto Networks plunged 15.4
percent to $45.99 in premarket trading after giving an outlook
that was below expectations.
* The Food and Drug Administration late Thursday refused
approval to Endo Health Solutions Inc's injectable
testosterone drug, asking for a better risk management plan.
* One of the biggest minority shareholders in Clearwire Corp
on Thursday urged the wireless company to recommend
against Sprint Nextel Corp's buyout offer after Dish
Network Corp made a counter bid.
* U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday following
data on the labor market and GDP. While the numbers were weaker
than expected, they soothed concerns about the Fed scaling back
its stimulus measures any time soon.