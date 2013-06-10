US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Fed concerns overshadow U.S. credit outlook revision

* S&P revises U.S. credit outlook up to "stable"
* Investors mull Fed actions in wake of U.S. jobs report
* Fed's Bullard: low inflation means Fed can stay aggressive
* Indexes: Dow off 0.1 pct; S&P flat; Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Monday after Standard & Poor's raised its credit
outlook for the United States, but uncertainty about when or if
the Federal Reserve might reduce its stimulus efforts limited
gains.
Wall Street seesawed between modest gains and losses.
Technology stocks were among the day's top gainers with Apple
and Facebook supporting the Nasdaq.
Home builders were among the top decliners, led by losses in
Lennar Corp, off more than 3 percent at $37.38 after JP
Morgan downgraded the company's stock to "neutral" from
"overweight". D.R. Horton Inc shares fell 2.6 percent to
$22.93.
On the Dow, McDonald's Corp was among the biggest
gainers after it said sales at its established restaurants
around the world rose in May, sending its shares up 1.5 percent
at $99.77.
S&P raised its U.S. sovereign credit outlook to "stable"
from "negative", and put the likelihood of a near-term downgrade
of the rating at "less than one in three."
The agency had downgraded the United States to "AA+" from
the top-rated "AAA" in the summer of 2011.
"It's not a terrible surprise given that the deficit is
coming down, and the Fed is still monetizing a fair amount here,
but it points to the direction that the fiscal stability is
improving for now," said James Dailey, senior portfolio manager
of the Team Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"But fueling the volatility again here is the Fed and trying
to figure out what this all means."
While last week's employment report eased investor jitters
that the Federal Reserve could cool the pace of its bond buying
in the very near term, some investors are preparing for the Fed
to reduce its quantitative easing by the end of the year.
A senior Fed official said on Monday that low inflation
means the central bank can stick to aggressive bond buying if
warranted. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said
"surprisingly low inflation readings may mean the (Fed's policy)
Committee can maintain its aggressive program over a longer time
frame."
The Fed's loose monetary policy has helped push the S&P 500
up over 15 percent in 2013 so far. The prospect of the Fed
beginning to scale back has raised questions about stocks'
future performance.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.95
points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,241.17. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.31 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,643.69.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.15 points, or 0.21
percent, at 3,476.36.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook will take the stage
at the company's annual developers' conference, this time to
reveal what is expected to be a more modern-looking mobile
operating system. Its shares were up 1.5 percent at $448.25.
Facebook Inc shares rose 5 percent to $24.41 after
Stifel Nicolaus raised its rating on the social networking
company's stock.
Shares of Booz Allen fell after an ex-CIA employee,
working as a contractor at the U.S. National Security Agency,
said he was the source who leaked details of a top secret U.S.
surveillance program. Edward Snowden said he had been working at
the NSA as an employee of contractor Booz Allen, whose shares
were down 3.6 percent at $17.35.