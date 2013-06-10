US STOCKS-Wall St near flat as Fed fears offset U.S. credit outlook revision

* S&P revises U.S. credit outlook up to "stable"
* Investors mull Fed actions in wake of U.S. jobs report
* Indexes: Dow off 0.1 pct; S&P down 0.1 pct; Nasdaq up 0.1
pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. stocks were nearly flat
as worries about when or if the Federal Reserve might reduce its
stimulus efforts offset a credit outlook upgrade for the United
States.
Homebuilders were among the top decliners, led by losses in
Lennar Corp, off 3 percent at $37.43 after JP Morgan
downgraded the company's stock to "neutral" from "overweight".
D.R. Horton Inc shares fell 2.2 percent to $23.05.
Technology stocks were among the day's better performers,
with the S&P technology index up 0.1 percent.
Analysts said the market seemed to be resting following
recent days of volatility, including sharp gains on Friday, when
the Dow posted its best daily percentage increase since Jan. 2.
"We just needed a breather from all the volatility last
week," said Seth Setrakian, partner and co-head of U.S. equities
at First New York Securities.
Much of that volatility followed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's
comments on the eventual reduction of stimulus. While last
week's employment report eased jitters that the Fed could cool
the pace of its bond buying in the very near term, some
investors are preparing for the Fed to reduce its quantitative
easing by the end of the year.
Helping to support stocks, however, the Standard & Poor's
agency raised its U.S. sovereign credit outlook to "stable" from
"negative", and put the likelihood of a near-term downgrade of
the rating at "less than one in three."
The agency had downgraded the United States to "AA+" from
the top-rated "AAA" in the summer of 2011.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.44
points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,227.68. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.92 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,641.46.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.61 points, or 0.08
percent, at 3,471.83.
On the Dow, McDonald's Corp was among the biggest
gainers after it said sales at its established restaurants
around the world rose in May, sending its shares up 1.2 percent
at $99.44.
Facebook Inc shares rose 4.3 percent to $24.29 after
Stifel Nicolaus raised its rating on the social networking
company's stock.