US STOCKS-Wall St finishes flat as U.S. gets stable credit outlook

* S&P revises U.S. credit outlook to "stable" from
"negative"
* Investors mull Fed actions in wake of U.S. jobs report
* Indexes: Dow off 0.1 pct; S&P flat; Nasdaq up 1.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. stocks ended little
changed in weak volume on Monday, pausing after the previous
session's strong gains and getting only a brief boost when the
United States' credit outlook was revised to stable from
negative.
Shares of Apple declined 0.7 percent to $438.89,
reversing early gains to become the biggest drag on both the S&P
500 and Nasdaq composite indexes. The company kicked off its
annual conference in San Francisco for its developers.
Homebuilders were among the top decliners, led by losses in
Lennar Corp, off 3.3 percent at $37.31 after JP Morgan
downgraded the company's stock to "neutral" from "overweight".
D.R. Horton Inc shares fell 2.1 percent to $23.06.
Analysts said the market was still cautious about when or if
the Federal Reserve might reduce its stimulus efforts. The
market ended last week with sharp gains, and the Dow posted its
best daily percentage increase since Jan. 2 after the U.S. jobs
report on Friday eased some of the Fed worries.
"It seemed to at least stem the corrective phase markets
were in in the beginning and middle of last week," said Mark
Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott
in Philadelphia, which manages about $58 billion in assets.
The reaction to rating agency Standard & Poor's revision of
the U.S. sovereign credit outlook to stable from negative gave
stocks only a short-lived lift. The action put the likelihood of
a near-term downgrade of the rating at "less than one in three."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.53
points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,238.59. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index slipped 0.57 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,642.81.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.55 points, or 0.13
percent, at 3,473.77.
The agency had downgraded the United States to "AA+" from
the top-rated "AAA" in the summer of 2011.
While last week's employment report eased jitters that the
Fed could cool the pace of its bond buying in the very near
term, some investors still are preparing for the Fed to reduce
its quantitative easing by the end of the year.
Others expect the market's uptrend to continue for the near
term. The S&P 500 is up 16.3 percent for the year so far.
"I think it's going to be choppier ... but most of what I'm
reading suggests we're going to see the market surpass the May
highs," said Greg Sarian, managing director and partner at
HighTower's The Sarian Group. "I think you have to take
advantage of dips."
On the Dow, McDonald's Corp was among the biggest
gainers after it said sales at its established restaurants
around the world rose in May, sending its shares up 1.3 percent
at $99.53.
Facebook Inc shares rose 4.5 percent to $24.33 after
Stifel Nicolaus raised its rating on the social networking
company's stock.
Volume was roughly 5.5 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, below the average
daily closing volume of about 6.4 billion this year.
Decliners outpaced advancers on the NYSE by about 1.3 to 1
while advancers outpaced decliners on the Nasdaq by a ratio of
about 1.8 to 1.
After the bell, U.S. shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc
fell 13.8 percent to $70.90 after it announced
its chief executive will step down. The announcement comes three
months after the yogawear retailer's recall of see-through
pants.