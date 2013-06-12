US STOCKS-Futures point to rebound for Wall St after selloff

* Central bank policy to remain in focus
* Yum Brands reports drop in sales in China
* Futures up: Dow 42 pts, S&P 9.1 pts, Nasdaq 14.5 pts
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday, pointing to a rebound for Wall Street after a
selloff in the previous session, though gains may be tempered by
investor wariness over how soon central banks will begin to
scale back accommodative policies.
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 1 percent on Tuesday in
volatile trading after Japan's central bank disappointed markets
by holding its monetary policy steady.
The lack of further action kindled unease over when the
ultra-loose policy put in place by global central banks will be
wound down, particularly by the Federal Reserve.
The monetary efforts to boost the economic recovery have
been a pillar of the rally in U.S. equities this year, and
uncertainty over how soon the measures will be reined in has
prompted investors to unwind trades built around such support.
Markets regained some footing on Wednesday, with Treasuries
prices edging up, the dollar recovering and European shares
rising.
"I think in general the tone is a little more constructive,"
said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in
New York.
Some investors are preparing for the possibility the Fed
could slow the pace of its $85 billion-a-month bond purchase
program by the end of the year, which means the market is likely
in for a gradual consolidation, Hogan said.
"My guess is by the time we get the tapering, the market
will have discounted that event and it's not going to be
something that causes a selloff," said Hogan.
S&P 500 futures rose 9.1 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 42
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14.5 points.
KFC parent Yum Brands Inc may be in focus after
reporting late Tuesday a drop in May sales at established
restaurants in China.
U.S. officials will give major banks two years to comply
with a controversial Dodd-Frank requirement that they push some
swaps trading out of the banks. Shares of Citigroup were
up 0.9 percent in premarket trading, while Bank of America
added 0.8 percent.
On the economic front, data showing another surge in
interest rates last week pushed prospective U.S. homebuyers to
act as demand for applications for mortgages rose for the first
time in a month.