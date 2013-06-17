US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on Fed hopes after weekly loss

* Netflix, DreamWorks jump after content deal
* Terex shares tumble after guidance update
* Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 1 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. stocks rose 1 percent
early on Monday, with traders focused on expectations the
Federal Reserve will reinforce this week its commitment to
supporting the economic recovery.
Energy and financial shares led gains on the S&P 500,
pointing to bets on a stronger economy. The PHLX housing sector
index rose 2.4 percent.
Equities held on to sharp gains after data showed U.S.
homebuilder sentiment jumped in June, rising above 50 for the
first time since the start of the housing crisis in a vote of
confidence for the sector's recovery.
While consensus is building among policymakers that the time
is nearing for the U.S. central bank to scale down its
quantitative easing, or $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program,
divisions remain over when the Fed will start to wind down its
purchases.
Chairman Ben Bernanke said on May 22 during Congressional
testimony that the Fed could reduce the pace of QE in the "next
few meetings," sparking a global bond and stock selloff.
"There's hopes we'll get clarity from the Fed this week,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
"The market is beginning to adjust itself to an eventual
trimming from the Fed toward the beginning of next year," he
said. "I think we're headed for more volatility but the market
stays range-bound."
Volatility in U.S. equities has spiked, with the average
daily range in the Dow industrials near 191 points since
Bernanke's testimony in May. The average for 2013 before that
was just below 110 points.
Major indexes closed Friday their third negative week in the
last four.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 157.5 points or
1.05 percent, to 15,227.68, the S&P 500 gained 15.6
points or 0.96 percent, to 1,642.33 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 35.44 points or 1.04 percent, to 3,459.
Netflix Inc shares jumped 5.8 percent to $226.09
after it signed a multi-year deal for original content with
DreamWorks Animation. DreamWorks added 6.8 percent to
$24.37.
Terex Corp tumbled 10.9 percent to $28.28 after the
machinery maker cut its earnings forecast.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc rose 3.8 percent to $4.09
after Barron's said prospects are looking better for the No. 2
maker of microprocessors for personal computers.
Growth in the New York state manufacturing sector picked
back up in June, but the details were less encouraging as new
orders contracted further and measures of employment weakened, a
report from the New York Federal Reserve showed on Monday.