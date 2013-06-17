REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds from last week, climbs on Fed expectations

* Netflix, DreamWorks jump after content deal
* Terex shares tumble after guidance update
* Indexes up: Dow 1.1 pct; S&P 500 1 pct; Nasdaq up 1.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on
Monday as investors speculated the Federal Reserve will reaffirm
its commitment to supporting the economic recovery when it meets
this week.
Technology and energy shares led gains on the S&P 500,
pointing to bets on a stronger economy.
Equities were supported by data that showed U.S. homebuilder
sentiment jumped in June, rising to highest in seven years since
the start of the housing crisis. The PHLX
housing sector index rose 2.2 percent.
While consensus is building among policymakers that the time
is approaching for the U.S. central bank to scale down its
program of buying $85 billion of bonds each month, also known as
quantitative easing, investors are divided over when the Fed
will start to wind down the stimulus.
The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee will
meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, issuing a statement at the
conclusion on Wednesday, followed shortly after by a news
conference by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Bernanke had said on May 22 that the Fed could reduce the
pace of QE in the "next few meetings," sparking a global bond
and stock selloff.
"I think that the market's positioning itself ahead of the
comments that will be coming from Chairman Bernanke. I think the
chairman will probably say something to the effect the Fed will
use every means at its disposal to make sure the economic growth
we've seen continues," said Angel Mata, managing director of
listed equity trading at Stifel Nicolaus Capital Markets in
Baltimore.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 160.20
points, or 1.06 percent, at 15,230.38. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 16.64 points, or 1.02 percent, at 1,643.37.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 41.15 points, or 1.20
percent, at 3,464.71.
Major indexes closed lower on Friday for the third week of
losses in the past four.
Volatility in stocks has spiked, with the Dow industrials
averaging daily swings near 191 points since Bernanke's remarks.
The average for 2013 before then was about 110 points.
Among rising stocks, video streaming company Netflix Inc's
shares jumped 7 percent to $228.99 after it signed a
multiyear deal for programming from DreamWorks Animation
. DreamWorks added 4.2 percent to $23.78.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc rose 3.5 percent to $4.08
after Barron's said prospects look better for the maker of
microprocessors for personal computers.
Terex Corp tumbled 9.5 percent to $28.73 after the
machinery maker cut its earnings forecast.
Growth in New York state manufacturing picked back up in
June, but the details of a report by the New York Fed Bank were
less encouraging as new orders and employment weakened.