US STOCKS-Wall St edges lower as Fed statement looms

* Fed expected to maintain pace of bond purchases
* Adobe, FedEx shares rise after results
* Dow, S&P off 0.1 pct, Nasdaq off 0.2 pct
By Alison Griswold
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks dipped on
Wednesday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve statement that
could provide clues about the central bank's future stimulus
efforts, a key to the market's current rally.
The Fed will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. (1800
GMT), which will sum up policymakers' views on the economic
outlook and also shed light on when the Fed might scale back its
bond-buying, meant to stimulate growth and bolster the job
market.
Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a news conference beginning
at 2:30 p.m. He is likely to be asked about the timeline for
winding down bond purchases, about inflation that is below the
Fed's target and his views on being reappointed Fed chairman
after his term expires on January 31.
The S&P 500 has regained some losses in the last few days as
confidence increased that the Fed will leave the current
stimulus in place even if Bernanke nods at the need to begin
reducing bond purchases later in the year.
Andrew Frankel, co-president of Stuart Frankel & Co in New
York, said traders are "waiting and watching" for the results of
the Fed's two-day meeting.
"Although we saw some action around the opening, since then
it seems more like an August summer day because people are in
the wait-and-see mode," he said.
The expectation is that the Fed will maintain its $85
billion per month in bond purchases, with policymakers leaving
their options open for scaling back later this year if the U.S.
labor market continues to improve.
The stimulus helped the stock market reach a record high on
May 21, one day before Bernanke said the Fed could reduce its
bond-buying in the "next few meetings" if the economy gained
momentum. His comments rocked markets, boosting bond yields and
halting stocks' rally.
Despite the increased volatility of the past month, the
market has moved largely sideways. The S&P 500 closed on Tuesday
just 1 percent below its record high of 1,669.16 on May 21.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.09 points or
0.11 percent, to 15,302.14, the S&P 500 lost 1.58 points
or 0.1 percent, to 1,650.23 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 5.89 points or 0.17 percent, to 3,476.29.
Wireless provider Sprint Nextel was the most heavily
traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange, falling 2.7 percent
to $7.12. Japan's SoftBank cleared a major hurdle in
its attempt to buy Sprint as rival bidder Dish Network
declined to make a new offer after SoftBank sweetened its own
bid last week.
Shares of Adobe Systems Inc rose 6.8 percent to
$46.31 a day after the maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software
reported a higher-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit and
said demand rose for Creative Cloud, the subscription-based
version of its flagship software package.
FedEx Corp reported higher quarterly profit than
expected as its ground shipment business improved. It also said
jet fuel prices dropped. Shares were up 2.4 percent at $101.85.
Among the most actively traded shares on the Nasdaq were the
when-issued shares of News Corp, which represent
preliminary trading in the company. It is scheduled to be split
from its Fox unit at the end of June. More than 22 million
shares traded in the stock, which last traded at $15.68 a share.