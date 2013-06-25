US STOCKS-Futures point to bounce after selloff; data on tap

* Durable goods, housing data due
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, indicating the S&P 500 may halt its recent selloff
after comments from China's central bank eased recent concerns
about a credit crunch in the world's second largest economy.
* The People's Bank of China said it would guide market
rates to reasonable levels and expected seasonal factors which
caused a recent spike in interbank market rates to gradually
fade.
* The S&P 500 on Monday closed at its lowest level
since April 22 after China's central bank said the country's
banks need to do a better job of managing their cash and due to
continued worries about a reduction in stimulus measures from
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
* But equities pared losses late in the session after two
Fed officials downplayed the notion of an imminent end to
monetary stimulus. The benchmark S&P index has fallen 3.4
percent since the Fed signaled last week that it may begin to
lessen stimulus should its economic forecasts hold true.
* Investors will also eye data on durable goods orders and
the housing market for signs of strength in the U.S. economy,
which may lend weight to the Fed's economic viewpoint.
* Durable goods orders for May are due at 8:30 a.m. (1230
GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 3.0 percent rise
in orders in May compared with a 3.5 percent rise in April.
* S&P 500 futures rose 6.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 55
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 13.25 points.
* Data expected at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) includes the S&P/Case
Shiller Home Price Index for April and the Federal Housing
Finance Agency's home price index for April. The S&P/Case
Shiller index is expected to show a rise of 1.2 percent versus
the 1.1 percent climb in the prior month.
* New home sales data for May is expected along with June
consumer confidence at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey forecast home sales at a total of 462,000
annualized units compared with 454,000 in April. Consumer
confidence is expected to show a reading of 75.4 against the
76.2 announced in May.
* Lennar Corp, the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder, reported
a 53 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes at
higher prices, and said orders rose 27 percent.
* European shares rebounded after steep falls, with some
investors encouraged back into the market by the comments from
China's central bank.
* Chinese shares tumbled deeper into bear market territory,
dragging down other Asian bourses, as worries spread that a cash
squeeze could threaten China's economic growth and take the
shine off an emerging U.S. recovery.