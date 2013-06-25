US STOCKS-Wall St rises but data renews worry about Fed tapering

* Strong data may boost odds Fed will reduce stimulus
* Builders rally after Lennar results, data
* Walgreen slips after earnings, Netflix down on downgrade
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks rose in a volatile
session on Tuesday, swinging between strong and modest gains
after better-than-expected economic data, but the positive data
raised questions about the Federal Reserve's stimulus efforts.
While off session highs, stocks partially recovered
Monday's losses, part of a sharp, downward trend that began
after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed's stimulus program
may be scaled back this year if the economy improves. The S&P
500 last week posted its worst week since April.
Data on durable goods orders and new-home sales in May, and
consumer confidence in June all topped analysts' expectations.
The April Case/Shiller report on home prices also was above
forecasts.
"You would think that would be bullish since it shows the
economy is improving on its own, but the Fed has us in a
mentality where the good news is bad news," said Donald Selkin,
chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.
"With the economy improving, there's a risk of tapering, which
caused rates to jump and stocks to come off their highs."
Housing stocks were among the strongest of the day, surging
on the data as well as Lennar Corp, which posted strong
results that the company said pointed to a "solid housing
recovery." The stock rose 2.5 percent to $35.87 while peer
homebuilder PulteGroup Inc was up 5.1 percent at $19.25.
The PHLX housing sector index climbed 2.1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 95.22 points,
or 0.65 percent, at 14,754.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 11.58 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,584.67. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.45 points, or 0.50
percent, at 3,337.21.
While the S&P is up 11 percent thus far in 2013, the recent
trend has been negative, with the benchmark index dropping below
both its 14-day and 50-day moving averages, seen as signs of
near-term market direction. It is down about 2.9 percent in
June.
"The market trend has turned to the downside. It is now
easier to sell rallies than to buy dips," said Selkin, who helps
oversee $3 billion in assets. "If we close lower today, that
would be a big blow to the bulls."
The S&P on Monday closed at its lowest level since April 22
after China's central bank said the country's banks need to do a
better job of managing their cash and due to continued worries
about a reduction in stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China said it would not
press banks too hard in its efforts to curb easy credit and
prevent a possible banking crisis. The comments contributed to
early gains in the premarket session.
Carnival Corp jumped 4 percent to $34.54 after the
cruise ship operator named a new chief executive and affirmed
its full-year profit outlook.
On the downside, Walgreen Co slumped 6 percent to
$45.17 as the worst performer on the S&P 500 after reporting
weaker-than-expected results, citing slow front-end sales and a
challenging economy. Peer drugstore CVS Caremark Corp
fell 1 percent to $56.22.
Netflix Inc fell 3.3 percent to $208.48 after
Bernstein downgraded the stock to "underperform."
Barnes & Noble Inc tumbled 13.3 percent to $16.32
after the largest U.S. bookstore chain reported its quarterly
net loss more than doubled.