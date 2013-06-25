US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on robust U.S. data after recent slide

* Strong data helps calm markets roiled by Fed
* Homebuilders rally after Lennar results, data
* Walgreen slips after earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Alison Griswold
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks rose by the most
in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after data showed business
investment and the housing recovery continued apace, reassuring
investors worried about the Federal Reserve's plans to reduce
its massive monetary stimulus.
Analysts said the gains were fueled by a mix of buyers:
hedge funds and both small and wealthy retail clients attracted
by the market's recent drop. Position trimming by institutions
due to recent volatility pulled the market back from its highs
in the final minutes of trading.
The gains, led largely by financial stocks, came even as the
latest drop in bond prices indicated higher interest rates. A
lightly bid two-year government debt auction disappointed bond
traders who were looking for bargain-minded investors to buy
Treasuries hard hit in the recent market selloff.
"I think investors have kind of come to the conclusion that
'OK, we've made a kneejerk reaction to what the Fed has said and
now we've taken some deep breaths and we can reassess,'" said
Mike Binger, senior portfolio manager at Gradient Investments
LLC in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"This little correction has given people a chance to get
back into the market who haven't been in and haven't
participated at all this year."
The S&P 500's gain of just under 1 percent was the biggest
since June 13 and was the market's most broad-based advance
since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked a global
rout in financial markets by laying out a roadmap for the end of
$85 billion a month in bond purchases.
The declines have been broad and have come on heavy volume,
indicating selling by investors with large positions. Even with
Tuesday's gain, the index remains down 4.9 percent from its
all-time closing high of 1,669.16 reached on May 21.
Data on durable goods orders, sales of new homes and
consumer confidence all topped analysts' expectations. The April
Case/Shiller report on home prices also exceeded forecasts.
Should this run of strong economic figures continue, it will
mollify those worried about lack of Fed support.
Housing stocks were among the strongest of the day after the
data and also after Lennar Corp posted strong results,
pointing to a solid housing recovery. The stock rose 0.7 percent
to $35.23 while the PHLX housing sector index climbed 1.4
percent.
Wells Fargo, the biggest U.S. mortgage lender, rose
1.25 percent to $40.30. Citigroup led the gains by
large-cap banks with a 3.4 percent rise.
Volume was again above average, with 6.73 billion shares
traded on U.S. exchanges, but dropped closer to healthy levels
after several busy days of selling.
All 10 industry sectors on the S&P 500 ended up, led by
gains in growth-sensitive financials and energy shares. More
than three-fourths of stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange advanced.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.75 points
or 0.69 percent, to 14,760.31, the S&P 500 gained 14.94
points or 0.95 percent, to 1,588.03 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 27.13 points or 0.82 percent, to 3,347.89.
While the S&P is up 11.2 percent in 2013, the recent trend
has been negative, with the benchmark index dropping below both
its 14-day and 50-day moving averages, seen as signs of
near-term market direction. The S&P is down about 2.7 percent in
June.
The index on Monday closed at its lowest level since April
22 after China's central bank said the country's banks need to
do a better job of managing their cash. On Tuesday, the People's
Bank of China said it would not press banks too hard in its
efforts to curb easy credit and prevent a possible banking
crisis.
Carnival Corp jumped 5 percent to $34.89 after the
cruise ship operator named a new chief executive and affirmed
its full-year profit outlook.
On the downside, Walgreen Co slumped 5.9 percent to
$45.22 as the worst performer on the S&P 500 after reporting
weaker-than-expected results, citing slow front-end sales and a
challenging economy.
Solarcity Corp gained 9.2 percent to $36.01 after
Walmart announced 10 new solar institutions in Maryland.