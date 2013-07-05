US STOCKS-Futures jump ahead of payrolls report

* Payrolls report not seen adjusting Fed stimulus timeline
* Markets may be volatile with light post-holiday volume
* Investors watching situation in Egypt for oil impact
* Futures up: Dow 144 pts, S&P 11.8 pts, Nasdaq 27.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stock index futures jumped
on Friday as investors looked ahead to a monthly payrolls report
that was expected to show solid jobs growth while not being
strong enough to influence Federal Reserve policy.
The Labor Department's non-farm payrolls report at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT) is forecast to show jobs growth of about 165,000 in
June, below the 175,000 added last month. The unemployment rate
is seen moving to 7.5 percent from 7.6 percent.
Markets also took a cue from overseas trading. On Thursday,
when U.S. markets were closed for the Fourth of July holiday,
European shares jumped more than 2 percent after central banks
in Britain and the euro zone signaled that they were holding
steady with their stimulus.
"The payroll report is the most important data we've had in
a month for what the Fed will do, but that Europe is keeping its
easy money stance makes for a hugely bullish fundamental
backdrop no matter what," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of
Sarhan Capital in New York.
The Fed's bond-buying stimulus program has been widely
credited with both the steep stock market gains thus far in
2013, as well as recent volatility as market participants
question the timeline for the program ending.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has said the program would be
slowed if the economy improves as the Fed expects, making
economic data a major market driver. However, markets have sold
off on strong data on the theory that this means the stimulus
will be ended sooner.
Trading volume could be light with many traders still away
from the office after the holiday, and the low participation
could lead to more volatile markets.
Cyclical shares, which are tied to the pace of economic
growth, are likely to show the biggest reaction to the data.
Bank of America edged higher in light premarket trading.
S&P 500 futures rose 11.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 144
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 27.25 points.
The S&P 500 is down 3.2 percent from its May 21 record
closing high of 1,669.16. The benchmark index has been unable to
close above its 50-day moving average since June 20, a level
which is now at 1,624.68.
"If we get above the 50-day, that would probably result in
even more gains as technical-based buying comes into the
market," Sarhan said.
On Wednesday, weekly jobless claims and the ADP employment
report for June were both stronger than expected, a positive
sign ahead of the jobs report. Markets ended slightly higher in
a volatile session.
U.S. crude futures rose 0.6 percent, hovering at
14-month highs. While the jobs report could give a clue into the
demand prospects for oil going forward, investors are also
watching the continued unrest in Egypt, which could cause a
further spike in prices on supply concerns.
Prices jumped early Friday after Egypt's army announced a
state of emergency in the provinces of Suez and South Sinai.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a
lawsuit accusing unnamed defendants of insider trading in Onyx
Pharmaceuticals Inc call options before the drugmaker
publicly rejected a takeover bid by larger rival Amgen Inc
and put itself up for sale.