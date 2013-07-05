US STOCKS-Market rises on strong jobs data, reversing early drop

* June job creation exceeds forecasts
* Major indexes climb as investors brush off Fed concerns
* Dow up 0.9 pct, S&P 500 up 0.9 pct, Nasdaq up 0.9 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks rose in choppy
trading on Friday after robust jobs data pointed to a
strengthening economy and investors overcame concerns that the
Federal Reserve may begin to cut its stimulus measures as soon
as September.
All three major U.S. stock indexes were on track for a solid
weekly gain, with the S&P 500 up 1.5 percent for the week so
far.
Trading was choppy as investors digested the strong jobs
report, which showed employers added 195,000 jobs in June,
exceeding expectations of 165,000. Job growth in previous months
also was revised higher.
The benchmark S&P 500 index fell in early action as some
investors saw the jobs data as increasing chances the Fed would
cut its stimulus efforts sooner than expected. But stocks later
recovered smartly on the view that the jobs growth was a
positive sign for the economy, with sectors tied to the pace of
growth leading the way upward.
Whether the jobs report "will stop the FOMC from the onset
of its tapering process remains to be seen. However, we are
trying, at the suggestion of the Federal Reserve, to ignore the
latest single data point" and take a longer view about the
economy, said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at
Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
Small-cap shares and banks rallied, giving credence to the
idea that investors were viewing the strong payroll figures
positively.
The S&P Small Cap 600 index rose more than 1 percent
while the S&P 500 financial sector index gained 1.4
percent.
"The jobs report this morning is a sign that the economy is
growing and the private sector is hiring, and that bodes well
for growth-oriented industries," said Janna Sampson, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
Bank of America Corp rose 1.5 percent to $13.01
while Citigroup Inc gained 1.4 percent to $48.32. Large
banks benefit when interest rates rise because higher rates
increase their net interest margin.
Interest rates rose sharply on Friday in anticipation that
the Fed will start cutting its monthly $85 billion in bond
buying, which was a major factor in the stock market's rally
this year, as early as September.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 137.78
points, or 0.92 percent, at 15,126.33. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 14.46 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,629.87.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 29.95 points, or 0.87
percent, at 3,473.62.
Volume was light, with many traders still away from the
office after the Fourth of July holiday. About 3.5 billion
shares had changed hands on U.S. exchanges by late afternoon
trade.
The S&P 500 was trading above its 50-day moving average of
1,625.70 in late afternoon trading. The last time the S&P 500
closed above its 50-day moving average - a measure of the
market's medium-term trend - was on June 19. Still, the S&P 500
remained about 2.5 percent below its May 21 record closing high
of 1,669.16.
Annaly Capital Management, a real estate investment
trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities, slid 5.6
percent to $11.45 as the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note jumped above 2.7 percent. Annaly Capital was the
fourth most-traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange.
Gold tumbled 3 percent, extending earlier losses as the
dollar gained strength. Newmont Mining was the S&P 500's
worst performer, falling 5.7 percent to $27.37.