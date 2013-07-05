US STOCKS-Wall St gains as jobs data signals stronger economy

* June job creation exceeds forecasts
* S&P 500 close above 50-day moving average for the first
time since June 19
* Small-cap index hits new all-time high
* Dow up 1 pct; S&P up 1 pct; Nasdaq up 1 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks rose sharply on
Friday after robust jobs data pointed to economic growth and
investors overcame concerns that the Federal Reserve may begin
scaling back its stimulus efforts as soon as September.
After choppy trading through much of the session, which was
marked by light volume, stocks extended gains in late afternoon,
pushing the benchmark S&P 500 index to close above the
its 50-day moving average for the first time since June 19.
The government's report on non-farm payrolls showed
employers added 195,000 jobs in June, exceeding expectations of
165,000. Job growth in previous months also was revised higher.
For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow rose 1.5 percent,
the S&P 500 was up 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq composite advanced
2.2 percent.
At first some investors saw the jobs data as increasing
chances the Fed would cut its stimulus efforts sooner than
expected. But the market recovered smartly as investors took the
view that the data was a positive sign for the economy, with
sectors tied to the pace of growth leading the way upward.
Whether the jobs report "will stop the FOMC from the onset
of its tapering process remains to be seen. However, we are
trying, at the suggestion of the Federal Reserve, to ignore the
latest single data point" and take a longer view about the
economy, said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at
Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 147.29
points, or 0.98 percent, at 15,135.84. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 16.48 points, or 1.02 percent, at 1,631.89.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.71 points, or 1.04
percent, at 3,479.38.
Small-cap shares and banks rallied, giving credence to the
idea that investors were viewing the strong payroll figures
positively.
The S&P Small Cap 600 index rose 1.5 percent to hit
a new all-time high of 568.15 while the S&P 500 financial sector
index gained 1.8 percent.
"The jobs report this morning is a sign that the economy is
growing and the private sector is hiring, and that bodes well
for growth-oriented industries," said Janna Sampson, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
Bank of America Corp rose 1.8 percent to $13.06
while Citigroup Inc gained 1.8 percent to $48.53. Large
banks benefit when interest rates rise because higher rates
increase their net interest margin.
Interest rates rose sharply on Friday in anticipation that
the Fed will start cutting its monthly $85 billion in bond
buying, which was a major factor in the stock market's rally
this year, as early as September.
Volume was light, with many traders still away after the
Independence Day holiday on Thursday. About 4.9 billion shares
changed hands on U.S. exchanges, compared to a daily average of
about 6.4 billion shares this year.
Annaly Capital Management, a real estate investment
trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities, slid 5.1
percent to $11.51 as the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note jumped above 2.7 percent. Annaly Capital was the
fourth most-traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange.
Gold tumbled 3 percent, extending earlier losses as the
dollar gained strength. Newmont Mining was the S&P 500's
worst performer, falling 4.3 percent to $27.78.
On the NYSE, advancers beat decliners 1,708 to 1,309 while
on the Nasdaq, advancers outperformed decliners 1,815 to 662.