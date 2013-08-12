US STOCKS-Wall St opens lower, extending recent decline

* S&P 500 down for four of the past five sessions
* U.S. shares of BlackBerry soar, panel to explore options
* Tesla Motors falls before the open after downgrade
* Indexes: Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. stocks mostly fell on
Monday, extending the previous week's decline as investors found
few reasons to buy, though a rally in BlackBerry limited the
Nasdaq's decline.
The S&P 500 has now dropped for five of the past six
sessions, receding from record levels on uncertainty about the
Federal Reserve's timing for exiting its stimulus. The index
posted its biggest weekly decline since mid-June last week, and
is currently about 1.3 percent under an all-time high reached
earlier this month.
Many traders are away on holiday in August, contributing to
low trading volume, which could amplify market volatility. Last
week, the market had some of its lightest trading days so far
this year.
"We shouldn't equate the all-time highs with the market
being rich. There's still value in the market, but in the short
term we've gotten ahead of ourselves," said Matthew Keator,
partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox,
Massachusetts.
Several Fed officials have said the central bank could cut
back on its bond-buying as early as next month if the economy
continues to improve. But many investors fear the economy will
stall without the Fed's continued support, which has helped fuel
the S&P's gain of nearly 19 percent in 2013.
"This is a back-and-fill after the remarkable move we've
seen this year, and that's healthy," said Chris Bertelsen, chief
investment officer of Global Financial Private Capital in
Sarasota, Florida.
"There's a lot of hand-wringing about the Fed, and that's
being exaggerated in a period with little else to trade off of."
U.S.-listed shares of smartphone maker BlackBerry
rose 5.7 percent to $10.30 after the company said it had set up
a committee to explore strategic alternatives that could include
joint ventures, partnerships or a sale of the company.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.58
points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,387.93. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.42 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,687.00.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.20 points, or 0.03
percent, at 3,658.91.
Economic indicators this week include July retail sales on
Tuesday and consumer sentiment on Friday. Investors will study
the data for insight into the economy as well as for what they
could mean for the Fed's exit from stimulus efforts.
Chinese shares rose to a two-month high as the South China
Morning Post reported that authorities in Beijing were offering
to provide stimulus to key cities and provinces to bolster a
slowing economy.
Shares of Apple Inc will be in focus after
technology blog AllThingsD reported the company was expected to
present a redesigned iPhone in September. Shares added 1.4
percent to $461.06.
Vical Inc shares plummeted 60 percent to $1.44
after the company said it would stop developing cancer therapy
Allovectin after a late-stage trial failed to show the treatment
was significantly better than chemotherapy.
Rockwell Collins Inc fell 0.9 percent to $73.61
after it agreed to buy Arinc Inc, an aerospace communications
firm, for $1.39 billion from Carlyle Group LP.
Tesla Motors Inc dipped 1.8 percent to $150 after
Lazard downgraded the stock.
Food company Sysco Corp shares fell 3 percent to
$33.96 after reporting its fourth-quarter results.
Earnings season is winding down, with 446 companies in the
S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 68 percent have exceeded
analysts' expectations, slightly above the 67 percent beat rate
over the past four quarters, Thomson Reuters data showed.