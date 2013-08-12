US STOCKS-S&P & Dow lower, BlackBerry keeps Nasdaq above water

* BlackBerry soars; company exploring strategic options
* Nasdaq helped by gains in Apple
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P down 0.14, Nasdaq up 0.16 pct
By Havovi Cooper
NEW YORK, Aug 12 Technology stocks Apple and
BlackBerry kept the Nasdaq above break-even on Monday, but other
major stock indexes were lower in a session marked by light
trading.
Many traders are away on holiday in August, contributing to
low trading volume that can amplify market volatility. With the
Fed meeting past and most corporate earnings results and key
economic figures already released, the market is entering a
seasonally slow period.
Last week, the market had some of its lightest trading so
far this year as the S&P 500 fell.
"There are very few negative catalysts, but there's also a
lack of positive catalysts," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief
economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York. He noted
general improvement in expectations for global growth due to
reduced fears of a slowdown in China and recent positive
surprises in European economic figures.
U.S.-listed shares of smartphone maker BlackBerry
rose 7.3 percent to more than $10 after the company said it had
set up a committee to explore a possible sale or partnership.
The stock was the most actively traded on Nasdaq on Monday.
Shares of Apple Inc, the world's largest
technology company, rose 2.4 percent to $465 after technology
blog AllThingsD reported that the company is expected to present
its redesigned iPhone in September.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.60
points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,412.91. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.37 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,689.05.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.90 points, or 0.16
percent, at 3,666.00.
The Fed's policy has helped fueled the S&P's gain of nearly
19 percent in 2013. The Fed is moving toward reducing its $85
billion in monthly bond purchases, and concern about less
stimulus has caused investors to take a step back from stocks.
Steinway Musical Instruments, the manufacturer of
pianos, saxophones and trumpets, said it received a
$38-per-share buyout offer from an investment firm it did not
identify, topping an earlier bid by Kohlberg & Co. Shares of
Steinway rose 8.6 percent to $39.34.
Vical Inc shares plummeted 56 percent to $1.50
after the company said it would stop developing cancer therapy
Allovectin after a late-stage trial failed. The stock was one of
the most actively traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
Tesla Motors Inc dipped 4.2 percent to $146.60
after Lazard downgraded the stock.
Shares of Dole Food rose 5 percent to $13.45 after
the vegetable and fruit producer agreed to be taken private by
its 90-year-old Chairman and Chief Executive David Murdock after
he raised his offer to $13.50 per share. Murdock is Dole's
largest shareholder with a stake of about 40 percent.
Food company Sysco Corp shares fell 5 percent to
$33.27 after reporting its fourth-quarter results.