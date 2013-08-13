US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds, lifted by Fed's Lockhart

* Fed's Lockhart: Too early to lay out full stimulus exit
By Havovi Cooper
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. stocks rebounded on
Tuesday after a top Fed official said the economic picture is
too mixed for the U.S. central bank to detail its exit strategy
from massive stimulus.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said recent data does
not present a clear picture of the economy even as he did not
rule out some kind of decrease next month in the $85 billion
monthly pace of bond buys currently under way.
Data on Tuesday showed consumer spending rose in July at its
fastest pace in seven months and small business optimism was
improving, while import prices rose less than expected during
the month and inventories at U.S. businesses were flat in June.
"Although retail sales weren't disappointing, the overall
economic numbers still haven't proven themselves period over
period for the Fed to act faster," said Stephen Carl, head of
U.S. Equity Trading at the Williams Capital Group in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.58 points or
0.38 percent, to 15,478.26, the S&P 500 gained 5.43
points or 0.32 percent, to 1,694.9 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 10.694 points or 0.29 percent, to 3,680.64.
U.S.-traded shares of BlackBerry soared 10 percent
to $11.82 a day after the company said it is weighing options
that could include an outright sale. The stock is up 27 percent
since Reuters first reported on Friday that the company is
thinking of going private.
US Airways shares lost 8.6 percent to $17.19 after
the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit to block its
merger with American Airlines parent AMR Corp.
Shares of Delta Airlines fell 8.4 percent to $19.28
and United Continental dropped 6.3 percent to $31.11.
J.C. Penney shares fell 2.7 percent to $12.81 after
initially rising on news activist investor William Ackman had
resigned from its board on Monday.
Shares of travel website Orbitz were down more than
12 percent to $10.25 after one of its largest investors, PAR
Capital Management, said it sold 8.1 million of its 24.6
million-share stake in the company. Orbitz was the biggest
percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange.
Yum Brands Inc fell 3.2 percent to $72.08 a day
after the fast food chain operator said July China sales slid 13
percent.
Eli Lilly and Co rose 4 percent to $55.72 after it
said its experimental lung cancer drug increased survival in a
late-stage trial.