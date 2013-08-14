US STOCKS-Macy's drags Wall Street lower

* Macy's shares fall after Q2 earnings disappoint
* Apple shares continue climb after Icahn tweet
* Indexes down: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Havovi Cooper
NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday
after department store Macy's disappointed investors with weak
results, dragging down consumer stocks.
Macy's reported a sales and profit miss in the second
quarter and cut its full-year earnings forecast. The chain was
forced to discount items as consumers' limited their spending on
non-essential goods. Macy's stock fell 4.5 percent to $46.36,
and was the largest percentage decliner on the S&P 500.
The S&P's consumer discretionary sector was down
0.8 percent.
Apple shares extended their climb, gaining 1.6
percent to $497.53, a day after activist investor Carl Icahn
tweeted that he has a "large position" in Apple and believes the
stock could be worth as much as $700 a share if CEO Tim Cook
pushed for a larger buyback.
Trading volume has been among the lowest of the year, as
earnings season winds down and economic indicators present a
mixed view of economic growth.
Producer prices were flat in July, below expectations for a
0.3 percent increase. The data could add to worries at the Fed
that inflation is too low.
"Everyone keeps talking about tapering and any data that
could be negative for the U.S. economy will push tapering out
further," said Angel Mata, managing director of equity trading
at Stifel Nicolaus Capital Markets in Baltimore.
Equities have been tethered to Fed policy for much of the
year with the S&P currently less than 1 percent away from its
all-time high. Many traders are awaiting clarity on when the
Fed's $85 billion a month asset purchasing program could begin
to slow before adjusting positions.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said Tuesday the U.S.
central bank could begin to slow its quantitative easing (QE)
stimulus as early as next month, though data has been too mixed
to outline a detailed exit strategy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 78.64 points or
0.51 percent, to 15,372.37, the S&P 500 lost 5.79 points
or 0.34 percent, to 1,688.37 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 9.72 points or 0.26 percent, to 3,674.723.
The Market Vectors Egypt Index ETF fell 3 percent
to $44.70 as Egypt's death toll rose to 95 and a state of
emergency was declared following political clashes in the
country.
Deere & Co fell 2.2 percent to $82.05, even as its
third-quarter earnings and sales beat expectations. The stock
had advanced in premarket trading.
Shares of Chinese solar panel maker Jinko Solar
jumped 9.5 percent to $14.84 after the company swung to a profit
following seven quarters of losses.