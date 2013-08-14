US STOCKS-Wall St off on Fed uncertainty, weak sales by retailer Macy's

* Macy's shares fall after Q2 earnings disappoint
* Apple stock tops $500 for first time since January
* Indexes down: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Havovi Cooper
NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday
as investors speculated on when the Federal Reserve might curb
its stimulus measures and after department store Macy's stock
fell from a "tough" sales environment.
Macy's reported second-quarter sales and profit that
missed expectations and cut its full-year earnings forecast. The
chain was forced to discount items as consumers limited their
spending on non-essential goods. "The sales environment is
tough," said Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough. Macy's stock
fell 4.2 percent to $46.45.
Trading volume has been low as earnings season winds down
and economic indicators present a mixed view of growth,
complicating predictions of the Fed's next policy action. The
Fed has been buying $85 billion in bonds on each month to hold
interest rates lower. Some expect the Fed to taper bond
purchases as early as September if data shows the economy is
improving.
"I think there's a lot of anticipation about the taper
that's about to happen, so you're seeing a little bit of a
slowdown," said Robert Francello, head of equity trading for
Apex Capital in San Francisco.
"The market is also confused because the data we're seeing
is in both camps - tapering and non-tapering - so investors are
holding back on big moves until September."
The government said U.S. producer prices were flat in July,
below expectations for a 0.3 percent increase. The data could
add to worries at the Fed that inflation is too low. Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke has said the Fed might not end
quantitative easing until inflation begins to trend higher.
Apple shares hit $500 for the first time since January.
Apple rose 2.7 percent to $502.95 a day after investor
Carl Icahn, using Twitter, said that he has a large position in
Apple. The latest quarterly hedge fund filings
released by regulators also showed that Leon Cooperman's Omega
Advisors took a stake in Apple.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 86.38
points, or 0.56 percent, at 15,364.63. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.41 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,688.75.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.25 points, or 0.12
percent, at 3,680.20.
The Market Vectors Egypt Index ETF fell 3.3 percent
to $44.61 as Egypt's death toll rose to 95. The country's
interim vice president resigned and a state of emergency was
imposed following political clashes in the country.
Shares of ExOne, a maker of 3-D printers, slid 7.6
percent to $69.84 after it reported second-quarter sales below
analysts' estimates and forecast 2013 revenue at the lower end
of its guidance.
SeaWorld Entertainment reported a quarterly loss as
attendance fell at its amusement parks, sending the company's
shares down 3.6 percent to $35.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese solar panel maker Jinko Solar
jumped 9.5 percent to $14.84 after the company swung to
a profit following seven quarters of losses.