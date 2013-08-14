US STOCKS-Wall St down on Fed uncertainty, weak sales by retailer Macy's

* Macy's shares fall after Q2 earnings disappoint

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as investors speculated when the Federal Reserve might curb its stimulus measures.

A top Fed official said the U.S. central bank, which meets again in September, should have more evidence about the economy and inflation before it can make a decision.

Retail stocks were among the day's top decliners after Macy's Inc reported an unexpected decline in sales and blamed hesitation by consumers to spend on non-essentials. Shares of Macy's fell 4.4 percent to $46.35. Rival Nordstrom Inc lost 1.3 percent to $59.42.

Trading volume has been low as earnings season winds down and economic indicators present a mixed view of growth, complicating predictions of the Fed's next policy action. The Fed has been buying $85 billion in bonds on each month to hold interest rates lower. Some expect the Fed to taper bond purchases as early as September if data shows the economy is improving.

"There is a growing consensus that individual data points don't really matter at this point and that the Fed has made up its mind to have completed the bond purchases by the middle of next year," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.

The S&P 500, which has fallen six out of eight trading sessions, is down about 0.2 percent for the week. For the year, the broad market index is still up 18.4 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 94.14 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,356.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.54 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,687.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.12 points, or 0.30 percent, at 3,673.33.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the central bank needs to gather more evidence that the economy is improving and inflation heading higher before deciding to taper its massive bond buying program.

Apple extended gains for a second day, up 2.7 percent at $502.95. On Tuesday, investor Carl Icahn, using Twitter, said that he has a large position in Apple. The latest quarterly hedge fund filings released by regulators also showed that Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors took a stake in Apple.

In economic news, U.S. producer prices were flat in July, below expectations for a 0.3 percent increase.

As political-related violence worsened in Egypt, the Market Vectors Egypt Index ETF fell 3.3 percent to $44.61. The country's interim vice president resigned and a state of emergency was imposed following political clashes in the country.

Shares of ExOne, a maker of 3-D printers, slid 7.6 percent to $69.84 after it reported second-quarter sales below analysts' estimates and forecast 2013 revenue at the lower end of its guidance.

SeaWorld Entertainment reported a quarterly loss as attendance fell at its amusement parks, sending the company's shares down 3.6 percent to $35.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese solar panel maker Jinko Solar rose 4.8 percent to $14.20 after the company swung to a profit following seven quarters of losses.