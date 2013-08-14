US STOCKS-Wall St down on Fed uncertainty, weak sales by retailer Macy's

* Macy's shares fall after Q2 earnings disappoint
* Apple stock tops $500 for first time since January
* Fed's Bullard says wait for more data before tapering
* Indexes: Dow off 0.6 pct; S&P off 0.4 pct; Nasdaq off 0.3
pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday
as investors speculated when the Federal Reserve might curb its
stimulus measures.
A top Fed official said the U.S. central bank, which meets
again in September, should have more evidence about the economy
and inflation before it can make a decision.
Retail stocks were among the day's top decliners after
Macy's Inc reported an unexpected decline in sales and
blamed hesitation by consumers to spend on
non-essentials. Shares of Macy's fell 4.4 percent
to $46.35. Rival Nordstrom Inc lost 1.3 percent to
$59.42.
Trading volume has been low as earnings season winds down
and economic indicators present a mixed view of growth,
complicating predictions of the Fed's next policy action. The
Fed has been buying $85 billion in bonds on each month to hold
interest rates lower. Some expect the Fed to taper bond
purchases as early as September if data shows the economy is
improving.
"There is a growing consensus that individual data points
don't really matter at this point and that the Fed has made up
its mind to have completed the bond purchases by the middle of
next year," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at
Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
The S&P 500, which has fallen six out of eight trading
sessions, is down about 0.2 percent for the week. For the year,
the broad market index is still up 18.4 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 94.14
points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,356.87. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.54 points, or 0.39 percent, at
1,687.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.12
points, or 0.30 percent, at 3,673.33.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the
central bank needs to gather more evidence that the economy is
improving and inflation heading higher before deciding to taper
its massive bond buying program.
Apple extended gains for a second day, up 2.7
percent at $502.95. On Tuesday, investor Carl Icahn, using
Twitter, said that he has a large position in Apple.
The latest quarterly hedge fund filings released
by regulators also showed that Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors
took a stake in Apple.
In economic news, U.S. producer prices were flat in July,
below expectations for a 0.3 percent increase.
As political-related violence worsened in Egypt, the Market
Vectors Egypt Index ETF fell 3.3 percent to $44.61. The
country's interim vice president resigned and a state of
emergency was imposed following political clashes in the
country.
Shares of ExOne, a maker of 3-D printers, slid 7.6
percent to $69.84 after it reported second-quarter sales below
analysts' estimates and forecast 2013 revenue at the lower end
of its guidance.
SeaWorld Entertainment reported a quarterly loss as
attendance fell at its amusement parks, sending the company's
shares down 3.6 percent to $35.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese solar panel maker Jinko Solar
rose 4.8 percent to $14.20 after the company swung to a
profit following seven quarters of losses.