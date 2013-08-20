US STOCKS-Futures flat, retail shares in focus

* World shares hit six-week low on Fed concerns
* Home Depot, Best Buy shares rise after results
* Futures: Dow up 3 pts, S&P up 0.5 pts, Nasdaq off 1.5 pts
NEW YORK, Aug 20 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday following the longest losing streak
for equities so far this year, with trader focus on retail
shares as top names report earnings.
* A gauge of global equity markets hit its
lowest level in six weeks, tracking the S&P 500 index's Monday
close, as unease about an expected cut in U.S. stimulus and
related gains in bond yields left investors on edge.
* Home Depot shares gained 3.2 percent in premarket
trading after the world's largest home improvement chain raised
its yearly outlook after posting a profit beat.
* Shares of Best Buy rallied more than 12 percent in
premarket trading after the world's largest consumer electronics
chain reported a higher quarterly profit.
* Retail stocks will be in focus as other names including
Barnes and Noble and J.C. Penney also report earnings.
* S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 point and were flat in
fair value terms. Dow Jones industrial average futures
rose 3 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 1.5 points.
* Urban Outfitters shares gained 8.5 percent
premarket a day after the apparel retailer's quarterly profit
beat market estimates.
* China-based Trina Solar reported a smaller
quarterly loss as it shipped more solar panels to newer markets
such as Japan, China and India, and its shares rose 4.6 percent
premarket.