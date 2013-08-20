US STOCKS-Futures flat, retail shares in focus

* World shares hit six-week low on Fed concerns

* Home Depot, Best Buy shares rise after results

* Futures: Dow up 3 pts, S&P up 0.5 pts, Nasdaq off 1.5 pts

NEW YORK, Aug 20 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday following the longest losing streak for equities so far this year, with trader focus on retail shares as top names report earnings.

* A gauge of global equity markets hit its lowest level in six weeks, tracking the S&P 500 index's Monday close, as unease about an expected cut in U.S. stimulus and related gains in bond yields left investors on edge.

* Home Depot shares gained 3.2 percent in premarket trading after the world's largest home improvement chain raised its yearly outlook after posting a profit beat.

* Shares of Best Buy rallied more than 12 percent in premarket trading after the world's largest consumer electronics chain reported a higher quarterly profit.

* Retail stocks will be in focus as other names including Barnes and Noble and J.C. Penney also report earnings.

* S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 point and were flat in fair value terms. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 3 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 1.5 points.

* Urban Outfitters shares gained 8.5 percent premarket a day after the apparel retailer's quarterly profit beat market estimates.

* China-based Trina Solar reported a smaller quarterly loss as it shipped more solar panels to newer markets such as Japan, China and India, and its shares rose 4.6 percent premarket.