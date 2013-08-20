US STOCKS- Wall Street edges up, retailers take center stage

* Home Depot, Best Buy shares rise after results
* U.S. 10-yr yield ticks lower, world shares hit six-week
low
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 20 U.S. stocks inched up on
Tuesday after the market's longest losing streak this year, with
major retailers leading gains on positive profits and outlooks.
In the absence of major economic news recently, equity
trading has been linked to U.S. Treasuries, whose rising yields
have kept stock gains in check. The yield on the benchmark
10-year note dipped to 2.83 percent on Tuesday after hitting
2.88 percent on Monday, a two-year high.
"This has been a technical pullback (in stocks), and with
the 10-year yield near 3 percent we are pretty close to
reversing it," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York, pointing to what he called
a buying opportunity on U.S. equities, which fell for four
consecutive sessions.
Best Buy and J.C. Penney led a string of retailers posting
results, sending their shares up in early trading.
Consumer-focused shares had recently been battered as many
earlier reports on retailers' sales failed to impress investors.
Cardillo said despite the better results in some of the
retailers, the market continues to be weak in the short term
after closing below 1,650 on Monday.
"The technical outlook worsened and we could still test
1,635/1,645" on the S&P 500, he said.
The S&P closed lower on Monday at 1,646.06, below its 50-day
moving average for a second straight day and at its lowest since
July 8.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.46 point to
15,011.2, the S&P 500 gained 1.52 points or 0.09 percent,
to 1,647.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.861 points
or 0.27 percent, to 3,598.948.
TJX Cos, the owner of the discount T.J. Maxx and
Marshalls chains, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales,
bucking a trend of weak results at a host of retailers. Its
shares gained 4.9 percent to $53.24.
Home Depot shares lost their premarket gains and were
down 0.5 percent at $74.80 after the world's largest home
improvement chain raised its yearly outlook.
Shares of Best Buy jumped 8.8 percent to $33.43
after the world's largest consumer electronics chain reported a
higher quarterly profit.
Urban Outfitters shares gained 9 percent $43.50 one
day after the apparel retailer's quarterly profit beat market
estimates.
J.C. Penney shares gained 4.5 percent to $13.82
after the troubled retailer said the back-to-school season has
so far been "encouraging."
Barnes & Noble shares tumbled 11 percent to $14.84
after the book retailer reported a steeper quarterly loss and
its founder halted a plan to buy the company's stores.
China-based Trina Solar reported a smaller quarterly
loss as it shipped more solar panels to newer markets and
diversified sources of revenue. Its shares rose 6.9 percent to
$7.25.