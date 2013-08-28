CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures flat after rout, Syria in focus

(Corrects to say Joy Global earnings released Wednesday, not a
day earlier)
* Brent crude at 6-mo high, WTI at highest since 2011
* Pending home sales data due
* Futures up: Dow 1 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 3 pts
NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Wednesday as selling pressure abated following
stocks' worst day since June as the United States and its allies
appeared ready to strike Syria in response to a chemical weapons
attack on civilians.
* Wall Street fell for two days on Syrian concerns,
reversing course late Monday after U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry's said Syria's use of chemical weapons was "undeniable."
* Energy shares could be in focus as Brent crude hit
a six-month high and U.S. crude hit its highest in more
than two years.
* Gold prices rose to 3-1/2 month highs above $1,430 an
ounce as Syria tensions sparked safe-haven demand.
* S&P 500 futures rose 1 point and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 1
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3 points.
* U.S. government housing finance authorities are pressing
JPMorgan Chase & Co for at least $6 billion to settle
lawsuits over bonds backed by subprime mortgages, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
* Shares of mining equipment manufacturer Joy Global
fell 3.4 percent in premarket trading after it reported a lower
profit for the third quarter early Wednesday and said orders
fell.
* The National Association of Realtors issues Pending Home
Sales for July at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey expect a 0.5 percent drop compared with a 0.4
percent decrease in June.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)