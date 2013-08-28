US STOCKS-Energy buoys Wall Street after selloff, Syria eyed

* Brent crude at 6-mo high, WTI at highest since 2011
* Britain to seek UN Security Council go-ahead on Syria
* Pending home sales fall for second straight month
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 28 Energy shares buoyed Wall
Street on Wednesday as oil prices jumped after the United States
and its allies appeared ready to attack Syria, raising concerns
over global oil supplies.
Selling pressure abated on equities following stocks' worst
day since June a day earlier amid heightened tensions over a
possible Western response to an alleged chemical weapons attack
on Syrian civilians by President Bashar al-Assad's government.
The S&P 500 index fell 2 percent in the past two days and
the CBOE Volatility Index rose 20 percent, reflecting
investor uncertainty.
Tuesday's selloff "may have been an over reaction to what we
know now on Syria," said John Manley, chief equity strategist at
Wells Fargo Funds Management in New York. However, he said, the
consequences of any conflict are unknown and the selling could
have only started.
The United Nations Security Council was set for a showdown
on Wednesday after Britain sought authorization for Western
military action against Syria that seems certain to be vetoed by
Russia and probably China.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.8 points or
0.19 percent, to 14,804.93, the S&P 500 gained 3.56
points or 0.22 percent, to 1,634.04 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 14.088 points or 0.39 percent, to 3,592.612.
Brent crude hit a six-month high and U.S. crude
hit its highest in more than two years on concerns
foreign military action in Syria may further destabilize the
Middle East.
The S&P energy index rose 1.3 percent to lead the
top ten S&P sectors. Chevron, up 2 percent at $121.25,
and Exxon Mobil, up 1.3 percent at $87.93, were the top
performers on the S&P 500.
An index of airline shares fell 0.7 percent after
falling 3.9 percent on Tuesday.
Analysts said a possible decline in consumer confidence and
spending, due to higher oil prices and the possibility of a
larger conflict, was affecting U.S. equities.
Gold prices rose to 3-1/2 month highs above $1,430 an ounce
as the Syria tensions raised its appeal as a safe-haven asset.
On Wall Street, U.S. government housing finance authorities
are pressing JPMorgan Chase & Co for at least $6 billion
to settle lawsuits over bonds backed by subprime mortgages,
according to a person familiar with the matter. JPMorgan shares
fell 0.5 percent to $50.36.
Shares of mining equipment manufacturer Joy Global
fell 5.6 percent to $48.45 after it reported a lower profit for
the third quarter and said orders fell.
Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes fell for
the second straight month in July, a sign that rising mortgage
rates are taking some steam out of America's housing market
recovery.
The PHLX housing sector index fell 0.6 percent.