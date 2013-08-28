US STOCKS-Wall St up, led by energy shares, amid Syria tensions

* Brent crude at 6-mo high, WTI at highest since 2011
* Britain to seek UN Security Council go-ahead on Syria
* Pending home sales fall for second straight month
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 28 Wall Street advanced on
Wednesday after two straight days of declines, as a climb in oil
prices lifted energy shares after the United States and its
allies appeared prepared to attack Syria, heightening concerns
over global oil supplies.
Selling pressure waned on equities in the wake of stocks'
worst day since June a day earlier, triggered by heightened
tensions over a possible Western response to an alleged chemical
weapons attack on Syrian civilians by President Bashar
al-Assad's government.
The S&P 500 index fell 2 percent in the prior two days and
the CBOE Volatility Index rose 20 percent, reflecting
investor uncertainty.
"Yesterday was a little overdone but investors need to be
ready that volatility is going to be here for a while," said Ron
Florance, deputy chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private
Bank in Scottsdale, Arizona.
"We have this struggle between the short term news and the
longer term trends and that is always a recipe for volatility
until the market can really find direction."
The United Nations Security Council was set for a showdown
on Wednesday after Britain sought authorization for Western
military action against Syria, a measure a senior Russian
diplomat called "premature" without a report from U.N. chemical
weapons inspectors.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 55.33 points,
or 0.37 percent, to 14,831.46, the S&P 500 gained 7.35
points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,637.83 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 19.687 points, or 0.55 percent, to 3,598.211.
Brent crude hit a six-month high and U.S. crude
hit its highest in more than two years on concerns
foreign military action in Syria may further destabilize the
Middle East.
The S&P energy index rose 1.9 percent to lead the
top ten S&P sectors. Chevron, up 2.5 percent at $121.74,
and Exxon Mobil, up 2.1 percent at $88.67, were the top
boosts to both the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials.
In contrast, the concerns over higher oil prices dented
airline stocks, with the NYSE Arca airline index off 0.5
percent after stumbling 3.9 percent in the prior session.
Gold prices rose to 3-1/2 month highs above $1,433 an ounce
as the Syria tensions raised its appeal as a safe-haven asset.
On Wall Street, U.S. government housing finance authorities
are pressing JPMorgan Chase & Co for at least $6 billion
to settle lawsuits over bonds backed by subprime mortgages,
according to a person familiar with the matter. JPMorgan shares
edged up 0.7 percent to $50.97.
Shares of mining equipment manufacturer Joy Global
fell 3.8 percent to $49.37 after it reported a lower profit for
the third quarter and said orders fell.
Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes fell for
the second straight month in July, a sign that rising mortgage
rates are taking some steam out of America's housing market
recovery.
PulteGroup Inc fell 1.2 percent to $15.40 and D.R.
Horton Inc shed 1.8 percent to $17.66. The PHLX housing
sector index dipped 0.08 percent.