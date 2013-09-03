US STOCKS-Wall St rallies with potential Syria action delayed

* Obama to seek congressional authorization for Syria action
* Verizon and Microsoft fall after announcing major deals
* ISM Manufacturing index comes in ahead of expectations
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday
after U.S. President Barack Obama opted to seek congressional
authorization for military action against Syria, a move that was
likely to delay any strike for at least several days.
Market gains were broad, though a pair of
multi-billion-dollar deals involving Dow components limited the
blue chip index's gains.
Equities have recently been pressured by the prospect of a
Western strike against Syria after chemical weapons were used to
kill civilians. The geopolitical uncertainty contributed to
steep losses in August, the worst month for the S&P 500 since
May 2012.
Congress returns from its summer recess on Sept. 9, and any
vote to authorize a strike will come after that. While Obama has
been pushing Congress to back his plan, passage is by no means
certain, further easing concerns over an imminent strike.
"Going to Congress creates more certainty about the
engagement protocol, and there seems to be a more cohesive
approach as to how the government will proceed. That's very good
for markets," said Steven Baffico, chief executive officer at
Four Wood Capital Partners in New York.
U.S. crude futures dipped 0.2 percent. Oil spiked 2.5
percent in August, largely driven by concerns that military
action in the Middle East would impact crude supplies.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 97.58 points,
or 0.66 percent, at 14,907.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 16.10 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,649.07. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 42.29 points, or 1.18
percent, at 3,632.16.
Gains were broad, with more than 70 percent of stocks on
both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq trading higher.
However, gains were slightly limited in the Dow with Verizon and
Microsoft lower after announcing major deals.
Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to pay $130
billion to buy Vodafone Group out of its U.S.
wireless business, bringing an end to an often tense 14-year
marriage. Verizon sank 4.8 percent to $45.10 while U.S. shares
of Vodafone lost 1.5 percent to $31.87.
Nokia Corp agreed to sell its handset business to
Microsoft Corp for $7.2 billion, sending its U.S.
shares up 38 percent to $5.39. Microsoft fell 4.6 percent to
$31.86.
"It would be very difficult to get these deals done without
a healthy capital market, so these deals are very positive for
investors to see," said Baffico.
In the latest economic data, the Institute for Supply
Management's August manufacturing index came in at 55.7, above
expectations for a reading of 54. July construction spending
rose 0.6 percent, twice the rate that had been expected.
The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for Labor Day and
trading volume could continue its recent trend of being light
with many traders away for the holiday.
In the S&P, investors will be watching the 100-day moving
average at 1,639.42, which the index has been unable to close
above since Aug. 26. Holding over that level would be a positive
sign of near-term momentum.
CBS Corp on Monday reached an agreement with Time
Warner Cable Inc to end a month-long blackout of its
stations in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas. Financial terms of
the deal were not disclosed. Shares of CBS rose 4 percent to
$53.14 while Time Warner Cable added 1.7 percent to $109.19.