US STOCKS-Wall St up modestly as early rally fizzles

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. stocks advanced modestly
on Tuesday as an early rally faded after two top Republicans
voiced support for U.S. President Barack Obama's call for
limited strikes against Syria.
Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied to the tune of more than
1 percent in the early stages of trading after Obama decided to
seek congressional authorization before taking military action,
a move likely to shelve any strike for at least several days.
Both John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the U.S. House
of Representatives, and Eric Cantor, the House Republican
majority leader, pledged support for military action in Syria
after a meeting on Tuesday at the White House. Boehner urged his
colleagues in Congress to do the same.
Nancy Pelosi, Democratic leader in the House of
Representatives, said she believes Congress will support a
resolution authorizing the use of U.S. military force against
Syria.
"The worry is Syria could turn ugly," said Jeffrey Saut,
chief investment strategist at Raymond James Financial in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
Equities have recently been pressured by the prospect of a
Western strike against Syria after chemical weapons were used to
kill civilians, sending the S&P down 1.8 percent last week and
down 3.1 percent for August.
Congress returns from its summer recess on Sept. 9, and any
vote to authorize a strike will come after that.
U.S. crude futures rose 0.9 percent. Oil spiked 2.5
percent in August, largely driven by concerns that military
action in the Middle East would disrupt crude supplies.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.86 points or
0.05 percent, to 14,803.45, the S&P 500 gained 4.38
points or 0.27 percent, to 1,637.35 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 17.409 points or 0.48 percent, to 3,607.278.
Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to pay $130
billion to buy Vodafone Group out of its U.S.
wireless business, ending an often tense 14-year marriage.
Verizon lost 2.7 percent to $46.10 while U.S. shares of Vodafone
shed 2.3 percent to $31.61.
Nokia Corp agreed to sell its handset business to
Microsoft Corp for $7.2 billion, sending its U.S.
shares up 29.7 percent to $5.06 on record volume. Microsoft
fell 5.8 percent to $31.45, the biggest drag on both the Dow and
S&P 500.
In the latest economic data, the Institute for Supply
Management's August manufacturing index came in at 55.7, above
expectations for a reading of 54. July construction spending
rose 0.6 percent, twice the rate that had been expected.
In addition, financial data firm Markit said while its final
U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index eased to 53.1 from
July's reading of 53.7, a pickup in new orders and a drop in
inventories pointed to faster growth ahead.
In the S&P, investors were watching the 100-day moving
average at 1,639.42, which the index has been unable to close
above since Aug. 26. Holding over that level would be a positive
sign of near-term momentum.
CBS Corp on Monday reached an agreement with Time
Warner Cable Inc to end a month-long blackout of its
stations in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas. Financial terms of
the deal were not disclosed. Shares of CBS rose 4.1 percent to
$53.22 while Time Warner Cable added 1.1 percent to $108.58.