US STOCKS-Futures gain on China data; Syria concerns remain

* China exports top expectations
* Jacobs Engineering to buy Sinclair Knight
* Smithfield cleared for acquisition
* Futures up: Dow 3.3 pts, S&P 32 pts, Nasdaq 14 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Monday in the wake of upbeat economic data from
China, though concerns remained about the possibility of a
Western strike against Syria.
China, the world's second-biggest economy, reported its
exports had grown by 7.2 percent in August, beating market
expectations for a 6 percent increase, while consumer inflation
held steady in August.
"The news out of China continues to get better, inflation
basically in line with expectations - in fact, a little bit
better - and trade data over the weekend was better," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
"The major focus is going to be the debate on a strike
against Syria in Congress, so the market will stay within a very
contained trading range for most of the day as the geopolitical
headlines continue to keep investors rather cautious."
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denied that he was behind a
chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians, as the White House
pressed ahead Sunday with the uphill effort of persuading
Congress to approve a military strike to punish Assad. The Obama
administration faces a test vote Wednesday in the U.S. Senate.
Assad has warned against possible reprisal attacks if the
U.S. attacks Syria, saying that if there were military strikes,
Americans can "expect every action."
The S&P 500 has risen for four straight sessions and
is up 16 percent for the year, largely driven by the $85-billion
monthly bond purchases of the Fed, aimed at stimulating the
economy.
Economists at a majority of U.S. primary dealers expect the
Fed to announce at a policy meeting in less than two weeks that
it will pare back its bond purchases soon, according to a
Reuters poll.
S&P 500 futures rose 3.3 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 32
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14 points.
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, one of the world's
largest construction consulting firms, said Sunday it would buy
Australia's Sinclair Knight Merz for about A$1.3 billion ($1.2
billion) in cash.
The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment has cleared the way
for Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd's proposed $4.7 billion
acquisition of Smithfield Foods Inc, the companies said
late Friday.
Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc jumped 9.2 percent in
premarket trading after the company said it had reached a
collaboration with Biogen Idec Inc on treatments for
neurological disorders.
Delta Air Lines Inc will join the S&P 500 index
after the close of trading Sept. 10, replacing BMC Software
. Delta shares rose 4.6 percent to $20.80 in premarket
trading.
European shares fell as disruptions to business in the
Middle East hurt oil firm BG Group and the threat of a
spike in crude prices fueled profit taking on construction firm
Bouygues.
The Chinese trade and inflation data lifted Chinese shares
to three-month highs and boosted regional shares, while Japanese
shares rallied after Tokyo won its bid to host the 2020 Summer
Olympics.