US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher on China data; Syria curbs gains

* China exports top expectations
* Jacobs Engineering to buy Sinclair Knight
* Koch Industries to buy Molex for about $7.2 billion
* Futures up: Dow 3.5 pts, S&P 26 pts, Nasdaq 12.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks were set for a
modestly higher open on Monday in the wake of upbeat economic
data from China, though concerns remained about the possibility
of a Western strike against Syria.
China, the world's second-biggest economy, reported its
exports had grown by 7.2 percent in August, beating market
expectations for a 6 percent increase, while consumer inflation
held steady in August.
"The news out of China continues to get better, inflation
basically in line with expectations - in fact, a little bit
better - and trade data over the weekend was better," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
"The major focus is going to be the debate on a strike
against Syria in Congress, so the market will stay within a very
contained trading range for most of the day as the geopolitical
headlines continue to keep investors rather cautious."
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denied he was behind a
chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians, as the White House
pressed ahead Sunday with the uphill effort of persuading
Congress to approve a military strike to punish Assad. The Obama
administration faces a test vote Wednesday in the U.S. Senate.
Assad has warned against possible reprisal attacks if the
U.S. attacks Syria, saying that in response, Americans can
"expect every action."
The S&P 500 has risen for four straight sessions and
is up 16 percent for the year, largely driven by the $85-billion
monthly bond purchases of the Fed, aimed at stimulating the
economy.
Economists at a majority of U.S. primary dealers expect the
Fed to announce, at a two-day policy meeting next week, that it
will start to pare back its bond purchases soon, according to a
Reuters poll.
S&P 500 futures rose 3.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 26
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 12.75 points.
Molex Inc , a maker of electronic,
electrical and fiber optic interconnection systems, said
privately owned Koch Industries will buy it for about $7.2
billion.
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, one of the world's
largest construction consulting firms, said Sunday it would buy
Australia's Sinclair Knight Merz for about A$1.3 billion ($1.2
billion) in cash.
The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment has cleared the way
for Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd's proposed $4.7 billion
acquisition of Smithfield Foods Inc, the companies said
late Friday. Smithfield shares rose 1.1 percent to $34.30 in
premarket trading.
U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry Ltd gained
3 percent to $11.16 before the opening bell, after the Sunday
Times reported that the company's largest shareholder, Prem
Watsa, had assembled billions of dollars in backing from
Canada's biggest pension funds for a possible rescue deal for
the battered smartphone maker.
Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc jumped 8.6 percent to
$30.31 in premarket trading after the company said it had
reached a collaboration with Biogen Idec Inc on
treatments for neurological disorders.
Delta Air Lines Inc will join the S&P 500 index
after the close of trading Sept. 10, replacing BMC Software
. Delta shares rose 5.2 percent to $20.93 in premarket
trading.