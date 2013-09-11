US STOCKS-Futures dip modestly after six-day rally, Obama speech

* Obama requests Congress delay vote on Syria
* Apple falls after unveiling new iPhones
* Futures: Dow flat, S&P off 1.6 pts, Nasdaq off 12.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stock index futures edged
lower on Wednesday, as the S&P 500 appeared set to pause after
six straight days of gains, after President Barack Obama pledged
to explore Russia's diplomatic plan to remove chemical weapons
from Syria.
Obama said a Russian offer to pressure Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad to place his government's chemical weapons under
international control increased the odds of putting off a
limited military strike that he is considering, but voiced
skepticism about the plan. The strike had been proposed in
response to evidence showing the Assad government was behind an
Aug. 21 chemical weapons attack that killed 1,429 Syrian
citizens, including hundreds of children.
The President also asked leaders in Congress to put off a
vote on his request to authorize the use of military force in
order to allow diplomacy to play out.
"I don't see any compelling reason why the market should
sell off here and certainly with the potential international
diplomacy bomb being defused, we will move sideways here for the
next few days until we get the Fed next week," said Keith Bliss,
senior vice president at Cuttone & Co in New York.
The Federal Reserve is scheduled to begin a two-day policy
meeting on Sept. 17, at the conclusion of which many market
participants expect the central bank to announce it will begin
to scale back its bond-buying program, which has helped shore up
the economy and boost the stock market this year.
Apple Inc shares dropped 4 percent to $475 in
premarket trading. Both Credit Suisse and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch lowered the stock to a "neutral" rating after the
company unveiled new iPhone models Tuesday.
"Apple is a victim of their own success. They have gotten in
the unfortunate circumstance where every time they have one of
these events, people want them to come out with some
groundbreaking technology that is just going to change
everybody's lives - it's just not going to happen," Bliss said.
U.S. crude, dipped 0.2 percent, and has shed 3
percent so far this week. Prices of crude ran up 2.7 percent
last week as a possible military strike against Syria spurred
supply concerns.
The benchmark S&P 500 has gained 3.1 percent over the
past six sessions, its longest winning streak in two months, as
concerns ebbed about a Western military strike against Syria and
as data showed improving growth in China, the world's
second-biggest economy.
S&P 500 futures slipped 1.6 points and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were
flat, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 12.75 points.
Texas Instruments dipped 0.4 percent to $40.14 in
light premarket trading after the No. 3 U.S. chipmaker lowered
its third-quarter forecast.
Economic data expected on Wednesday includes wholesale
inventories for July at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in
a Reuters survey expect inventories to have risen 0.3 percent
compared with a 0.2 percent drop in June.
Harvest Natural Resources Inc surged 40.7 percent to
$5.84 in premarket trading after the oil and gas producer said
it was in exclusive talks to sell itself to Argentina's
Pluspetrol in a deal valued at about $373 million including
debt.
Chip designer ARM topped the list of European gainers after
its partner Apple unveiled two new iPhones, while the receding
threat of U.S. military action in Syria helped keep European
shares near three-month highs.
Asian stocks stalled after nine days of gains after earlier
hitting a fresh three-month high.