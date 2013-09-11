US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower after recent run, Obama speech

* Obama requests Congress delay vote on Syria
* Apple falls after unveiling new iPhones
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P off 1.7 pts, Nasdaq off 12.75
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stocks were set for a
slightly lower open on Wednesday, as the S&P 500 appeared set to
pause after a six-day run of gains and President Barack Obama
pledged to explore Russia's diplomatic plan to remove chemical
weapons from Syria.
Obama said a Russian offer to pressure Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad to place his government's chemical weapons under
international control increased the odds of putting off a
limited military strike that he is considering, but voiced
skepticism about the plan.
"I don't see any compelling reason why the market should
sell off here and certainly with the potential international
diplomacy bomb being defused, we will move sideways here for the
next few days until we get the Fed next week," said Keith Bliss,
senior vice president at Cuttone & Co in New York.
The strike had been proposed in response to evidence showing
the Assad government was behind an Aug. 21 chemical weapons
attack that killed more than 1,400 Syrian civilians, including
children.
Obama asked leaders in Congress to put off a vote on his
request to authorize the use of military force in order to allow
diplomacy to play out.
The Federal Reserve is scheduled to begin a two-day policy
meeting on Sept. 17, at the conclusion of which many market
participants expect the central bank to announce it will begin
to scale back its bond-buying program, which has been a major
factor in the 18.1 percent gain in the S&P 500 this year.
Apple Inc shares dropped 4.1 percent to $474.52 in
premarket trading and may weigh on the S&P and Nasdaq after the
market opens. Both Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch lowered the stock to a "neutral" rating after the company
unveiled new iPhone models Tuesday.
"Apple is a victim of their own success. They have gotten in
the unfortunate circumstance where every time they have one of
these events, people want them to come out with some
groundbreaking technology that is just going to change
everybody's lives - it's just not going to happen," Bliss said.
The benchmark S&P 500 has gained 3.1 percent over the
past six sessions, its longest winning streak in two months, as
concerns ebbed about a Western military strike against Syria and
as data showed improving growth in China, the world's
second-biggest economy.
S&P 500 futures slipped 1.7 points and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were
up 4 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 12.75 points.
Texas Instruments edged down 0.4 percent to $40.14
in light premarket trading after the No. 3 U.S. chipmaker
lowered its third-quarter forecast.
Economic data expected on Wednesday includes wholesale
inventories for July at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in
a Reuters survey expect inventories to have risen 0.3 percent
compared with a 0.2 percent drop in June.
Harvest Natural Resources Inc surged 38.6 percent to
$5.75 in premarket trading after the oil and gas producer said
it was in exclusive talks to sell itself to Argentina's
Pluspetrol in a deal valued at about $373 million including
debt.