US STOCKS-Futures flat before weekly jobless claims report

* Jobless claims, import-export data due
* Kerry in Geneva for talks with Russia on Syria
* Futures: Dow up 1 pt, S&P off 0.3 pt, Nasdaq up 3 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Thursday after a seven-days straight rise by
stocks and before a jobless claims report which could influence
investors' bets about the Federal Reserve's stimulus policy.
Jobless claims data is due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 330,000 new
filings compared with 323,000 in the prior week.
"Because we don't have a whole lot of data, it makes any
data that we have in the spotlight," said Kim Forrest, senior
equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh.
"The claims data should be pretty much in line. I don't
think there have been any events that would change how many
people are getting laid off or not laid off."
The S&P 500 has risen 3.4 percent over the past seven
sessions, its longest winning streak in two months, as concerns
about a Western military strike against Syria have faded and
stocks have been buoyed by stronger-than-expected economic data
from China.
The United States will insist Syria take rapid steps to show
it is serious about abandoning its chemical arsenal, senior U.S.
officials said, as Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in
Geneva for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Employment is a key component of the central bank's planning
for economic stimulus, known as quantitative easing, and claims
data will be closely watched after the weaker-than-expected
report on August job creation last Friday.
The Fed will hold a two-day policy meeting ending on
Wednesday when a decision is expected about changes to its bond
purchases of $85 billion a month to boost the economy.
Economists at a majority of U.S. primary dealers expect the
Fed to announce it will cut its bond purchases, according to a
recent Reuters poll.
Also due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) are import-export prices
for August. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 0.4
percent rise in import prices and a 0.1 percent increase in
exports.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.3 points and were roughly even
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures shed 1
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3 points.
Facebook Inc shares rose 1.2 percent to $45.58 in
premarket trade, a day after shares in the world's No. 1 social
network hit an all-time high.
Lululemon Athletica Inc slumped 8 percent to $63.50
before the opening bell after the yogawear retailer reported
second-quarter results.
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Wednesday that Vertex
Pharmaceuticals Inc and Ametek Inc will replace
Advanced Micro Devices Inc and SAIC Inc in the
S&P 500 after the close of trading on Sept. 20.
European shares gave up early gains on Thursday, led lower
by a sales update from Swiss luxury goods group Richemont
and by data giving a weaker-than-expected view of the
euro zone economy.
Asian shares surrendered earlier gains as a stronger yen and
downbeat economic data helped push Japan's Nikkei stock average
down 0.3 percent.