US STOCKS-Wall St drifts higher with eyes on Fed

* Retail sales up but below expectations
* Coal stocks fall ahead of new emission standards
* U.S., Russia to push for new Syria peace talks
* Intel climbs after upgrade
* Dow up 0.4 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Friday, with the S&P 500 set to post its largest weekly gain in
two months, with traders focusing on next week's U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting and its expected reduction of stimulus.
Despite indications economic growth slowed somewhat in the
third quarter, the Fed is seen trimming its monthly asset
purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion, with monetary policy
remaining widely accommodative - and supportive of equities.
Retail sales rose for a fifth consecutive month in August,
though the increase was smaller than the market expected. U.S
consumer confidence slipped early this month and inflation
pressures remained subdued even after an energy-led increase in
wholesale prices last month.
The S&P is nearing resistance at 1,700 and will remain
range-bound until the Fed meeting, ongoing U.S.-Russia talks on
Syria and a looming fiscal crisis in Washington are resolved,
said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at Wells Capital
Management in Minneapolis.
He said "the data coming out is too good to allow (the
market) to fall very far," but there is little clarity to help
push it much higher.
Trading will be "a little choppy between now and when all
this issues are resolved," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 66.66 points or
0.44 percent, to 15,367.3, the S&P 500 gained 3.99 points
or 0.24 percent to 1,687.41, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 0.078 points or 0 percent to 3,715.889.
The S&P 500 is up nearly 2 percent for the week, its
largest gain since mid-July. The Dow's current 3 percent weekly
advance is its biggest since the first week of the year.
U.S. crude fell 0.8 percent as concerns about Syria
retreated. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to push again for an
international conference aimed at ending Syria's civil war.
Coal sector shares fell ahead of next week's unveiling of a
carbon emissions-rate standard for new fossil fuel power plants.
Alpha Natural Resources dropped 3 percent to $6.17,
Peabody Energy lost 2.7 percent to $18.06 and Arch Coal
fell 2.5 percent to $4.73.
Intel Corp shares gained 3 percent to $23.30 to
rank among the largest contributors to the S&P 500 after
Jefferies boosted its rating on the chipmaker to "buy" from
"hold" and upped its price target to $30 per share.