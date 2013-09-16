US STOCKS-Wall St set to rally at open on Summers' exit from Fed race

* Obama accepts Summers' withdrawal from Fed chair
consideration
* Major U.S. stock indexes set to jump about 1 percent at
open
* NY factory growth slows a bit in Sept -NY Fed
* Futures up: S&P 16.5 pts; Dow 167 pts; Nasdaq 25.3 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Wall Street was set to rise 1
percent at the open on Monday as investor bets that the former
Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers' withdrawal as a candidate
for Federal Reserve chairman could mean slower tapering of
stimulus by the Fed.
Summers' surprise decision on Sunday came two days before
the U.S. central bank will meet to decide when and by how much
to scale back its bond purchases from the current pace of $85
billion a month.
S&P 500 futures rose 16.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 167
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 25.3 points.
"Stock index futures have reached a record high - although
the cash market still has some work to do - as investors warm to
a late Summers rally," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic
strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
"His passing as a contender for the top role has left in its
wake a significant risk-on rally."
Treasuries prices and European shares rose while the dollar
fell near a four-week low against other major currencies
on the news.
Of the two leading candidates for the Fed chairmanship,
Summers was regarded as more eager to scale back the Fed's $85
million a month bond buying. Janet Yellen, the Fed's vice
chairwoman and the other leading candidate to succeed Fed chief
Ben Bernanke. Yellen is perceived as favoring a more gradual
easing of stimulus to accelerate the lowering of the
unemployment rate.
The gains in futures come after the Dow Jones industrial
average on Friday registered its best weekly gain since
January, though trading was subdued before the Fed's meeting,
which is expected to result in the start of tapering.
Further whetting risk appetite, the United States reached a
deal with Assad's ally, Russia, on chemical weapons that could
avert U.S. strikes on Syria.
In economic news, the pace of growth in New York state's
manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed this month, but firms'
outlook brightened. Market reaction was muted.
In company news, Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal
says he will not sell any of his shares in microblogging site
Twitter Inc when it goes public, and expects the firm's IPO to
hit the market later this year or in early 2014.
A handful of potential bidders, including private equity
firms, are lining up to look at BlackBerry Ltd ,
but initial indications suggest that interest is tepid and
buyers are eyeing parts of the Canadian smartphone maker rather
than the whole company, several sources familiar with the
situation said.