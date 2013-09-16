US STOCKS-Wall St gains as Summers' exit augurs continued dovish Fed

* Summers in surprise withdrawal from Fed consideration
* Fed to meet this week for decision on stimulus' future
* Housing-related stocks, semiconductors rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stocks rose on Monday
after former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers' withdrew as a
candidate for Federal Reserve chairman, removing market
uncertainty about a long confirmation process that already had
plenty of opposition.
The move means a path for the next Fed chief is likely to be
easier, and it also has added to expectations that the Fed will
continue its current dovish path. Summers was thought to be a
bit more likely to remove stimulus more quickly.
Summers' surprise decision on Sunday came two days before
the U.S. central bank will meet to decide when and by how much
to scale back its bond purchases, or quantitative easing, from
the current pace of $85 billion a month.
Investors flocked to housing-related stocks on bets of
downward pressure on mortgage rates. The PHLX housing index
jumped 2.9 percent. Among individual stocks, D.R. Horton
jumped 4.1 percent to $19.89.
Another strong sector was semiconductors as the PHLX
semiconductor index jumpeding more than 1 percent to its
highest level since October 2007. Advanced Micro Devices Inc
jumped 1.3 percent to $3.88.
Summers' "passing as a contender for the top role has left
in its wake a significant risk-on rally," said Andrew Wilkinson,
chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 142.38
points, or 0.93 percent, at 15,518.44. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 13.57 points, or 0.80 percent, at 1,701.56.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.32 points, or 0.57
percent, at 3,743.51.
Fed Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen is now the front-runner to
succeed Ben Bernanke, whose second four-year term will end in
January. Yellen is expected to continue the Fed's likely slow,
cautious approach to reduce its current bond purchase stimulus.
The day's gains come after the Dow Jones industrial average
on Friday registered its best weekly gain since January,
though trading was subdued before the Fed's meeting, which had
been expected to result in the start of tapering.
Of the two leading candidates for the Fed chairmanship,
Summers was regarded as more eager to scale back the Fed's $85
million a month bond buying. Janet Yellen, the Fed's vice
chairwoman and the other leading candidate to succeed Fed chief
Ben Bernanke. Yellen is perceived as favoring a more gradual
easing of stimulus and emphasizing the need to lower the
unemployment rate.
Further whetting risk appetite, the United States reached a
deal with Assad's ally, Russia, on chemical weapons that could
avert U.S. strikes on Syria.
In the economy, industrial production rose in August as a
bounce back in motor vehicle assembly lifted manufacturing
output, a hopeful sign for the economy after growth got off to a
slow start in the third quarter.
A separte report for September showed the pace of growth in
New York state's manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed this
month, but firms' outlook brightened.
"It's a mixed bag across all sectors. The economy continues
to recover at a moderate pace, not especially strong. It's not
weak enough to prevent a tapering this week," said Scott Brown,
chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
In company news, Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal
says he will not sell any of his shares in microblogging site
Twitter Inc when it goes public, and expects the firm's IPO to
hit the market later this year or in early 2014.
Packaging Corp of America said it would acquire
smaller rival Boise Inc for about $1.28 billion to boost
its container board capacity. Packaging Corp of America shares
jumped 5.7 percent to $57.71.